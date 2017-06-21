Parenting > Dads
Woman finally discovers why her dad never let her wax her upper legs. He tried it first.
An internet-sharer by name of Carlinha1289 spent her day yesterday crafting a beautiful short story about her father, and a touching secret of his she finally learned... from her waxer.
The 26-year-old wrote that she's been using the same waxer for a decade. She's sweet, and they're close in that you-manage-my-body-with-pain type of way.
But the initial request to wax her legs didn't go over well with her father.
"My mom was never much of a "let's do things together!" she wrote, "Which was fine but also sucked when it came to me wanting to try things such as manicures, waxing, bra shopping and what not."
"However, I had a great dad who was always willing to bring me to these things..."
That's an understatement.
Before her first prom, during junior year of high school, the 16-year-old Carlinha wanted to wax her legs.
"My dad was very hesitant," she wrote. "He first said no, not yet, but as prom was approaching I became more and more insistent and he just said fine, that he'd do some research and book an appointment."
Eventually, dad came back to Carlinha with the details of her appointment, but he had one stipulation:
My dad has ONE condition: no upper legs. We convinced him to do a couple inches from my knees, because... Dresses and skirts, but not more than that.
A decade later, she found out why. In Carlinha's own words:
This dad has the perfect combination of love and neurosis.
And his smooth legs finally make sense to his daughter now.