James Breakwell is a comedy writer, a web comic designer, a professional dad to four hilarious children, and the previous subject of a Someecards article just like this one. That's because you can spend a year looking through James Breakwell's @XplodingUnicorn Twitter handle, and we decided it was time to take another disturbing dive into the comic mind of a man with arguably too many daughters.

Me: We've taken 1,000 pics. We're never going to get all 4 kids smiling at once.



Wife: Fine. Just pick the best one pic.twitter.com/E7jDR5uGIm — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 27, 2016

Just kidding, he's got the perfect amount. And despite his wife's objections, he just keeps the tweets flowing.

1.

7-year-old: Why do they sell garages at garage sales?



Me: They don't



7: So it's a garage not-for-sale?



Oh, no. She inherited the dad gene — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017

2.

My brother offered me a blurb for my book:



“Of all the books I've read, this is certainly one of them.”



He doesn't even have the book yet. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017

3.

My 1-year-old refused to let go of her cup so I could put on her shirt.



Today she'll be naked but well-hydrated. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017

4.

Wife: I have clothes for you to try on.



5-year-old: *flops on the floor*



Me: Grow up.



Wife: I have some for you, too.



Me: *also flops* — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017

5.

Me: Take a bath.



5-year-old: Can't. I'm a fairy.



Me: Be a fairy in the tub.



5: I'M NOT A MERMAID! — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 10, 2017

6.

5-year-old: Why are you always tired?



Me: Because you're always you. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2017

7.

3-year-old: *points to a map on the wall* What's that?



Me: It's where we live.



3: We don't live on the wall. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2017

8.

Me: Can you use your inside voice?



1-year-old: *escalating falcon screeches* — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 3, 2017

9.

Me: I would do anything for you.



5-year-old: I would do anything for pizza. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 1, 2017

10.

7-year-old: What are we having for dinner?



Me: The thing you always complain about.



7: Can you narrow it down? — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 31, 2017

11.

Today my 7-year-old got ready ahead of schedule.



Just kidding.



She's still getting dressed for her first day of school two years ago. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 31, 2017

12.

Me: I love nature.



[gets bit by one mosquito]



Me: Burn it to the ground. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 30, 2017

13.

2-year-old: I'm strong like a tiger.



Me: Use that strength to pick up your toys.



2: Tigers just eat. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 30, 2017

14.

Found this in my 2-year-old's bed.



Looks like someone made her an offer she couldn't refuse. pic.twitter.com/sBTyiIBB3v — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2017

15.

My 1-year-old handed me my shoes.



Then she handed me a bag.



I think I'm moving out. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2017

16.

5-year-old: Mom is the best at being smart.



Me: What am I the best at?



5: Making noises when you eat. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2017

17.

Me: Magic isn't real.



5-year-old: I saw it in Harry Potter.



Me: Movies aren't real.



5: It's in the DVD player. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017

18.

[playing the board game Guess Who]



Me: Is your person handsome?



5-year-old: No, they look like you. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017

19.

In my house, Barbie doesn't drive a pink convertible. pic.twitter.com/abXE3MF3cS — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017

20.

[kids furiously scream at each other]



Me: Go play in separate rooms.



5-year-old: But we’re having fun. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017

21.

5-year-old: *scream of primal rage*



Me: What's wrong?



5: My sock is too socky.



Me: I'll see what I can do. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 26, 2017

22.

Me: What do you want to do over summer break?



7-year-old: Nothing.



Me: You can't do nothing for three months.



7: Watch me. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 26, 2017

23.

5-year-old: *looks at tacos on every plate* Ugh. Are we eating tacos?



Me: No. These are for my other family. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 25, 2017

24.

5-year-old: It's Friday!



Me: It's Monday.



5: *muttering* It's Friday to me. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 22, 2017

25.

Me: Which Harry Potter movie do you want to watch?



5-year-old: The one where they use magic.



That narrows it down. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2017

26.

My wife thought it would be cute to take a shower with our toddler and now there's poop in the tub and everyone is screaming. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2017

27.

Kids: *joyful squeals at the crack of dawn*



Me: Be happy quieter. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 20, 2017

28.

[preschool graduation]



5-year-old: I'm done with school!



Me: For a few months.



5: *death glare* — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2017

29.

Wife: I told you to buy birthday cupcakes.



Me: I did.



Wife: These are American flag cupcakes.



Me: We're still American on birthdays. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2017

If you love James Breakwell more than your own family, you can check out his book, Only Dead on the Inside: A Parent's Guide to Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.

