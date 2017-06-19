Parenting > Dads
This dad's Twitter account will make you feel like you're raising his four daughters, too (Volume 2).
James Breakwell is a comedy writer, a web comic designer, a professional dad to four hilarious children, and the previous subject of a Someecards article just like this one. That's because you can spend a year looking through James Breakwell's @XplodingUnicorn Twitter handle, and we decided it was time to take another disturbing dive into the comic mind of a man with arguably too many daughters.
Me: We've taken 1,000 pics. We're never going to get all 4 kids smiling at once.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 27, 2016
Wife: Fine. Just pick the best one pic.twitter.com/E7jDR5uGIm
Just kidding, he's got the perfect amount. And despite his wife's objections, he just keeps the tweets flowing.
1.
7-year-old: Why do they sell garages at garage sales?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017
Me: They don't
7: So it's a garage not-for-sale?
Oh, no. She inherited the dad gene
2.
My brother offered me a blurb for my book:— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017
“Of all the books I've read, this is certainly one of them.”
He doesn't even have the book yet.
3.
My 1-year-old refused to let go of her cup so I could put on her shirt.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017
Today she'll be naked but well-hydrated.
4.
Wife: I have clothes for you to try on.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2017
5-year-old: *flops on the floor*
Me: Grow up.
Wife: I have some for you, too.
Me: *also flops*
5.
Me: Take a bath.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 10, 2017
5-year-old: Can't. I'm a fairy.
Me: Be a fairy in the tub.
5: I'M NOT A MERMAID!
6.
5-year-old: Why are you always tired?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2017
Me: Because you're always you.
7.
3-year-old: *points to a map on the wall* What's that?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2017
Me: It's where we live.
3: We don't live on the wall.
8.
Me: Can you use your inside voice?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 3, 2017
1-year-old: *escalating falcon screeches*
9.
Me: I would do anything for you.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 1, 2017
5-year-old: I would do anything for pizza.
10.
7-year-old: What are we having for dinner?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 31, 2017
Me: The thing you always complain about.
7: Can you narrow it down?
11.
Today my 7-year-old got ready ahead of schedule.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 31, 2017
Just kidding.
She's still getting dressed for her first day of school two years ago.
12.
Me: I love nature.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 30, 2017
[gets bit by one mosquito]
Me: Burn it to the ground.
13.
2-year-old: I'm strong like a tiger.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 30, 2017
Me: Use that strength to pick up your toys.
2: Tigers just eat.
14.
Found this in my 2-year-old's bed.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2017
Looks like someone made her an offer she couldn't refuse. pic.twitter.com/sBTyiIBB3v
15.
My 1-year-old handed me my shoes.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2017
Then she handed me a bag.
I think I'm moving out.
16.
5-year-old: Mom is the best at being smart.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2017
Me: What am I the best at?
5: Making noises when you eat.
17.
Me: Magic isn't real.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017
5-year-old: I saw it in Harry Potter.
Me: Movies aren't real.
5: It's in the DVD player.
18.
[playing the board game Guess Who]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017
Me: Is your person handsome?
5-year-old: No, they look like you.
19.
In my house, Barbie doesn't drive a pink convertible. pic.twitter.com/abXE3MF3cS— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017
20.
[kids furiously scream at each other]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 28, 2017
Me: Go play in separate rooms.
5-year-old: But we’re having fun.
21.
5-year-old: *scream of primal rage*— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 26, 2017
Me: What's wrong?
5: My sock is too socky.
Me: I'll see what I can do.
22.
Me: What do you want to do over summer break?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 26, 2017
7-year-old: Nothing.
Me: You can't do nothing for three months.
7: Watch me.
23.
5-year-old: *looks at tacos on every plate* Ugh. Are we eating tacos?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 25, 2017
Me: No. These are for my other family.
24.
5-year-old: It's Friday!— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 22, 2017
Me: It's Monday.
5: *muttering* It's Friday to me.
25.
Me: Which Harry Potter movie do you want to watch?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2017
5-year-old: The one where they use magic.
That narrows it down.
26.
My wife thought it would be cute to take a shower with our toddler and now there's poop in the tub and everyone is screaming.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2017
27.
Kids: *joyful squeals at the crack of dawn*— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 20, 2017
Me: Be happy quieter.
28.
[preschool graduation]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2017
5-year-old: I'm done with school!
Me: For a few months.
5: *death glare*
29.
Wife: I told you to buy birthday cupcakes.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2017
Me: I did.
Wife: These are American flag cupcakes.
Me: We're still American on birthdays.
If you love James Breakwell more than your own family, you can check out his book, Only Dead on the Inside: A Parent's Guide to Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.