It's hard to find the perfect gift for Father's Day, especially when most of us already owe our dads money (not just me, right?). But Twitter user @theejasminee pretty much nailed it.

On Saturday, the Colorado teen posted a video of her stepdad reading a letter she wrote that has Twitter crying like a bunch of dads. In the letter, she lists all the ways he's been there for her when her biological dad wasn't, and thanks him for choosing her "hottie" of a mom. Then she asks him to adopt her (SPOILER: he says yes!).

You can watch the heartwarming video here:

asked my stepdad to adopt me today!!!!!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/NV1gtVaHPF — jas (@theejasminee) June 18, 2017

The best part of the video is when he gets to the part in the letter about him adopting her. Then he takes a break from cracking dad jokes to break down in tears. And he's not the only one crying.

The video went super viral, having been retweeted over 48,000 times since Saturday. And after watching it, Twitter is a mess:

No I'm crying just before starting work! — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) June 18, 2017

Me too! — Ines Helene (@inihelene) June 18, 2017

😂 That moment when he realises what she's asking and he crumples up in tears of joy and overwhelm are just so special — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) June 18, 2017

THIS. MADE. ME. CRRRRYYYYYY OMG CONGRATS THO — hāna'i 🌻 (@Tokyo_Phillips) June 18, 2017

Man I legit cried. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 19, 2017

I cried this is so lovely — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) June 19, 2017

I CRIED. This is absolutely amazing. Wow 💛😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cjteXVu1rl — Jessica M (@sweetpea249824) June 18, 2017

And through the tears, there is also joy:

You are both giving me such warm feels, good way to start the day 😍 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) June 18, 2017

While others are shouting out other step dads who stepped up:

So many step daddies who have stepped up when the biological fathers haven't. — Ines Helene (@inihelene) June 18, 2017

Celebrate men that step up. — Gaianarchist (@JoelRDodd) June 18, 2017

I consider my step dad that adopted me at a very young age, my real dad. — Gaianarchist (@JoelRDodd) June 18, 2017

My big sister never had a father until my father came along, her stepdad. She feels the same as you :) — Ines Helene (@inihelene) June 18, 2017

This girl's gift sure beats the socks I got my dad. But that's okay, because dads usually appreciate gifts no matter how large or small. As long as they get to crack a joke about it, they're happy.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.