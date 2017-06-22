Advertising

It's hard to find the perfect gift for Father's Day, especially when most of us already owe our dads money (not just me, right?). But Twitter user @theejasminee pretty much nailed it.

On Saturday, the Colorado teen posted a video of her stepdad reading a letter she wrote that has Twitter crying like a bunch of dads. In the letter, she lists all the ways he's been there for her when her biological dad wasn't, and thanks him for choosing her "hottie" of a mom. Then she asks him to adopt her (SPOILER: he says yes!).

You can watch the heartwarming video here:

The best part of the video is when he gets to the part in the letter about him adopting her. Then he takes a break from cracking dad jokes to break down in tears. And he's not the only one crying.

The video went super viral, having been retweeted over 48,000 times since Saturday. And after watching it, Twitter is a mess:

And through the tears, there is also joy:

While others are shouting out other step dads who stepped up:

This girl's gift sure beats the socks I got my dad. But that's okay, because dads usually appreciate gifts no matter how large or small. As long as they get to crack a joke about it, they're happy.

