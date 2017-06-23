Advertising

There's something about reaching a certain age and being the patriarch of a family that lends itself to a complete and total lack of fucks. Which is why we can often count on grandpas to crack us up, intentionally or otherwise. As long as no one brings up politics.

A Redditor shared a screenshot yesterday of a text convo between a grandpa and a family member informing him of his grandson's birth with a VERY cute photo. And this grandpa's response is just soooooooo grandpa, that it went viral.

Grandpa: The Most Uninterested Man in the World

"Ok" wrote Grandpa. Without even a single exclamation point!!!!!!! As an exclamation point-addicted millennial, this burn scorches me down to my very soul.

BUT to be fair, grandparents aren't known for their mastery of technological devices. My grandma still thinks Facebook is a book and the internet is something I made up to seem like I have a job. So the fact that this grandpa can text at all is pretty gosh darn impressive. And maybe that "ok" came from a place of extreme joy that he didn't know how to express via text, because he's a grandpa. He's probably never even HEARD OF an emoji.

Or maybe he's just a grandpa and DGAF. Because whatever, it's just a baby. A small human, who cares?! Get off my lawn, kids! Stop bothering me with photos of your spawn! I have Fox News to watch!

LOL. Grandpas.

