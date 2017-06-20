Advertising

Father's Day was this past Sunday, and Jimmy Kimmel continued his annual tradition of making dad's lives miserable by issuing yet another cruel challenge to viewers.

Kimmel asked viewers to send in videos of them yelling "I LOVE YOU!" at their dads as loud as they possibly can. What, are you trying to give your dad a heart attack for Father's Day? Let's just say that these fathers weren't really feeling the love despite the volume.

In the past, Kimmel has had his fans ambush their dads with a game of catch, dump their food all over them, and surprise them with breakfast in the shower. This year he went a much simpler route, but it is obvious that it was just as effective.

Next year you should probably treat your dad to a boring yet refreshing Father's Day with no surprises. He deserves it after putting up with all of your sh*t.

