Advertising

"You are not qualified to hold the baby anymore," went the official analysis from the sports announcer.

At the Mets-Dodgers game on Thursday night, a baby-toting Mets fan was multitasking in the stands, reaching for a foul ball—freaking out the baby, her mom, and the whole damn crowd.

The baby wasn't dropped, but the trust in the relationship might have been, because Mama Bear was PISSED. She promptly grabbed her daughter and looked like she was about to cry.

Advertising

Even Mr. Met was scared.
Even Mr. Met was scared.
Giphy

What a crazy bump on the already emotional rollercoaster that is being a Mets fan.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.