Baseball fan almost drops his baby to catch foul ball, may no longer be married.
Filed by Orli Matlow | Jun 23, 2017 @ 3:33pm
"You are not qualified to hold the baby anymore," went the official analysis from the sports announcer.
At the Mets-Dodgers game on Thursday night, a baby-toting Mets fan was multitasking in the stands, reaching for a foul ball—freaking out the baby, her mom, and the whole damn crowd.
Idiot Mets fan catches foul ball at Dodger Stadium, nearly drops baby, wife ready to kill him. Video from @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/zBh5Dki4yD— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2017
The baby wasn't dropped, but the trust in the relationship might have been, because Mama Bear was PISSED. She promptly grabbed her daughter and looked like she was about to cry.
What a crazy bump on the already emotional rollercoaster that is being a Mets fan.
