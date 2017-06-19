Advertising

Allison Kimmey has a popular Instagram account, with almost 120,000 followers. She's a mom and a self-help author, who posts a lot about her life, her children, body positivity and just loving yourself. Last week, she posted a story about how her daughter called her "fat" and how she handled it.

In the caption to a cute picture of Kimmey and her daughter both wearing pinkish lavender bathing suits at the beach, Kimmey tells the full story. She starts by saying that her daughter told her brother "mama is fat," because she was upset that Kimmey made her and her brother get out of the pool.

The little girl and her mom had a chat. Kimmey got right down to business, telling her daughter that "No one IS fat. It's not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat." She went on to explain the purpose of fat on human bodies, and the little girl realized she had fat on her young body, too. Her young son swore he was too skinny to have fat, but Kimmey pointed out that, "Actually, everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts." The kids realized that "fat" is not a bad word, and that people aren't defined by the amount of fat on their bodies, whether it be more or less than anyone else.

🌈I never pass up snuggles with this lady, even sweaty, sticky snuggles! 🌈 💕I never want her to wonder if she was loved. 💕 A post shared by ALLIE 🌸 Just Do You, Babe! (@allisonkimmey) on May 5, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

The moral of the story, as Kimmey explains, is that it's important how moms react to these teachable moments. She says that since they "don't call people fat as an insult in [their] household," the kids probably picked it up somewhere else, which is, of course, going to happen sometimes. The best that parents can do is be "the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice [the children] hear.

