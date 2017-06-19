Parenting > Moms
Parenting > Moms
This little girl called her mom fat. Her mom had the perfect response.
Allison Kimmey has a popular Instagram account, with almost 120,000 followers. She's a mom and a self-help author, who posts a lot about her life, her children, body positivity and just loving yourself. Last week, she posted a story about how her daughter called her "fat" and how she handled it.
My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: "what did you say about me?" Her: "I said you were fat, mama, im sorry" Me: "let's talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It's not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?" Her: "yes! I have some here on my tummy" Me: "that's right! So do I and so does your brother!" Her brother: "I don't have any fat, I'm the skinniest, I just have muscles" Me: "actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts." Her brother: " oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me" Me: "Yes, that's true. Some people have a lot, and others don't have very much. But that doesn't mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: "yes, mama" Me: "so can you repeat what I said" Them: "yes! I shouldn't say someone is fat because you can't be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it's okay to have different fat" Me: "exactly right!" Them: "can we go back to the pool now?" Me: no 🤣🤣 __________________ Each moment these topics come up i have to choose how I'm going to handle them. Fat is not a bad word in our house. If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable. Since we don't call people fat as an insult in my household, I have to assume she internalized this idea from somewhere or someone else. Our children are fed ideas from every angle, you have to understand that that WILL happen: at a friends house whose parents have different values, watching a tv show or movie, overhearing someone at school- ideas about body image are already filtering through their minds. It is our job to continue to be the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice they hear. So that it can rise above the rest. Give me a 🙌🏻 if this resonated w u! Just do you! Xoxo Allie
A post shared by ALLIE 🌸 Just Do You, Babe! (@allisonkimmey) on
In the caption to a cute picture of Kimmey and her daughter both wearing pinkish lavender bathing suits at the beach, Kimmey tells the full story. She starts by saying that her daughter told her brother "mama is fat," because she was upset that Kimmey made her and her brother get out of the pool.
The little girl and her mom had a chat. Kimmey got right down to business, telling her daughter that "No one IS fat. It's not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat." She went on to explain the purpose of fat on human bodies, and the little girl realized she had fat on her young body, too. Her young son swore he was too skinny to have fat, but Kimmey pointed out that, "Actually, everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts." The kids realized that "fat" is not a bad word, and that people aren't defined by the amount of fat on their bodies, whether it be more or less than anyone else.
🌈I never pass up snuggles with this lady, even sweaty, sticky snuggles! 🌈 💕I never want her to wonder if she was loved. 💕
A post shared by ALLIE 🌸 Just Do You, Babe! (@allisonkimmey) on
The moral of the story, as Kimmey explains, is that it's important how moms react to these teachable moments. She says that since they "don't call people fat as an insult in [their] household," the kids probably picked it up somewhere else, which is, of course, going to happen sometimes. The best that parents can do is be "the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice [the children] hear.