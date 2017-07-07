In this day and age, it seems like moms can't do anything without someone on the internet accusing them of doing it wrong. One of the biggest topics up for debate: To breastfeed or not to breastfeed?
Actress Amanda Seyfried is a new mom herself, and has a message for moms who may feel confused about the best approach to feeding a baby: do whatever you think is best.
Seyfried tweeted out her feelings on the matter on Wednesday.
In short, feed your baby however you want, and don't judge other people for how they feed their baby.
Seyfried isn't the only celeb to speak out against mom-shaming. Mila Kunis has said she's been shamed for breastfeeding publicly, and Chrissy Teigen has battled Twitter trolls accusing her of holding her baby the wrong way.
Other moms on Twitter loved Seyfried's message, and chimed in to voice their support.
Seyfried later used a quote from activist and founder of sherights.com, Maureen Shaw, to point out the stigma against breastfeeding that still exists in our society.
Women are often shamed or even kicked out of public places for breastfeeding their child where other people can see them. But, like Seyfried pointed out earlier, they're also shamed for feeding their babies formula. It seems moms can't win until everyone stops judging each other so harshly.
Look, guys, Amanda's right. All moms who are raising happy, healthy kids are awesome. Can't we all just get along?!