Advertising

In this day and age, it seems like moms can't do anything without someone on the internet accusing them of doing it wrong. One of the biggest topics up for debate: To breastfeed or not to breastfeed?

Actress Amanda Seyfried is a new mom herself, and has a message for moms who may feel confused about the best approach to feeding a baby: do whatever you think is best.

Seyfried tweeted out her feelings on the matter on Wednesday.

Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement. — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

In short, feed your baby however you want, and don't judge other people for how they feed their baby.

Advertising

Seyfried isn't the only celeb to speak out against mom-shaming. Mila Kunis has said she's been shamed for breastfeeding publicly, and Chrissy Teigen has battled Twitter trolls accusing her of holding her baby the wrong way.

Other moms on Twitter loved Seyfried's message, and chimed in to voice their support.

My own doula said "Not feeding your baby breastmilk doesn't make you a bad mother. Not feeding your baby at all makes you a bad mother" — Cindy McCaw (@HockeyMom500) July 6, 2017

best advice i got from a lactation consultant: feed the baby. one way or another, just feed the baby. — cristen (@cpenn526) July 5, 2017

Because of the medication I need i've never been able to breastfeed but who cares. As long as my girl is smiling and healthy ❤️ — Marit Elise (@Maritelise) July 5, 2017

Advertising

Yes!!! I've done all of the above (minus the judgment) & all my kids are happy & healthy. Stop the mommy shaming! #momlife — Felissa Allard (@SportsGalNYC) July 5, 2017

Seyfried later used a quote from activist and founder of sherights.com, Maureen Shaw, to point out the stigma against breastfeeding that still exists in our society.

"Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative..." — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"...remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake." — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"How would you rather your body be portrayed?" -Maureen Shaw — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

Advertising

Women are often shamed or even kicked out of public places for breastfeeding their child where other people can see them. But, like Seyfried pointed out earlier, they're also shamed for feeding their babies formula. It seems moms can't win until everyone stops judging each other so harshly.

Look, guys, Amanda's right. All moms who are raising happy, healthy kids are awesome. Can't we all just get along?!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.