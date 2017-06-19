Advertising

Marissa Hooper and her cute, tiny chihuahua Dixie have been slowly and meticulously trolling Marissa's mom with a hilarious photoshoots.

Hooper has been recreating family photos with Dixie standing in for humans and the results are quite impressive.

There's Dixie the kindergartener...

Twitter: @Mhooper2014

Dixie the grandma...

Twitter: @Mhooper_2014
...and Dixie the graduate.

Twitter: @Mhooper_2014

Now while Marissa's pictures are great, her mom's reaction after catching on is even greater.

Twitter: @Mhooper_2014
Giphy
Needless to say, Twitter enjoyed the doggo's art project more than her mom did.

For more Dixie, follow her new Instagram, pix_of_dixie.

