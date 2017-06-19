Parenting > Moms
Girl replaces family photos with crafty dog photoshoots. Her mom's response is hilarious.
Marissa Hooper and her cute, tiny chihuahua Dixie have been slowly and meticulously trolling Marissa's mom with a hilarious photoshoots.
Hooper has been recreating family photos with Dixie standing in for humans and the results are quite impressive.
There's Dixie the kindergartener...
Dixie the grandma...
...and Dixie the graduate.
Now while Marissa's pictures are great, her mom's reaction after catching on is even greater.
I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused pic.twitter.com/JATXIsA0IY— Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 17, 2017
Needless to say, Twitter enjoyed the doggo's art project more than her mom did.
This is greatness!!😄👍🏼— shell_a (@Acker_SL) June 18, 2017
This is HILARIOUS and EPIC— Tori Fite (@tfite11) June 17, 2017
Dude this is the greatest thing I've ever seen😂😂😂😂😂 you would!!— Bridget Stein (@bridgetstein) June 19, 2017
This is not a dog, this is obviously a supermodel https://t.co/p7H0IkKHW2— Your Local Seelie (@AWisher_ALiar) June 19, 2017
Your mum's pretty good with the sick burns though so I think it balances out.— Jon Davies (@SovanJedi) June 19, 2017
For more Dixie, follow her new Instagram, pix_of_dixie.
For those of you interested, Dixie is now on Instagram. Go follow her and I'll be sure to post all of her other shenanigans👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDwQXeN2B8— Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 19, 2017