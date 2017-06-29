Advertising

On Wednesday, Jeff Squires tweeted a screengrab of a text convo between him and his mom that's gone properly viral (almost 97,000 retweets and over 280,000 likes). Mom conversations are often fodder for twitter jokes but this one really takes the cake. It has to do with the family dog, Duey. Apparently Duey was missing, and Squires' mom sent him a picture of a dog that had been found in Grafton, wondering if it could be their dog. The only problem is that the dog looked nothing like Duey. Like, not even close.

Could this be Duey?
Twitter: Jeff Squires

Squires responded, "Mom, Duey's face is brown." Okay, that right there would be a pretty big giveaway that the dog that had been found by animal control was not, in fact, Duey. And it's even funnier when you see an actual picture of Duey.

This little terrier looking fellow is the real Duey.
Twitter: Jeff Squires
People on Twitter couldn't stop laughing.

Not only did Squires' mom not know what the family dog looked like, she also didn't know how to spell his name correctly.

Apparently Squires' mom isn't the only mom to make this kind of mistake.

The situation also begs the question: what on Earth would've happened had Jeff himself ever gone missing when he was a kid.

But here's the most important question of all: Did Duey ever make it back home?!

