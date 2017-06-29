Advertising

On Wednesday, Jeff Squires tweeted a screengrab of a text convo between him and his mom that's gone properly viral (almost 97,000 retweets and over 280,000 likes). Mom conversations are often fodder for twitter jokes but this one really takes the cake. It has to do with the family dog, Duey. Apparently Duey was missing, and Squires' mom sent him a picture of a dog that had been found in Grafton, wondering if it could be their dog. The only problem is that the dog looked nothing like Duey. Like, not even close.

Yesterday I learned that my mom has no idea what our dog looks like pic.twitter.com/N6xUWvseci — Jeff Squires (@jeff_jssj) June 28, 2017

Could this be Duey? Twitter: Jeff Squires

Squires responded, "Mom, Duey's face is brown." Okay, that right there would be a pretty big giveaway that the dog that had been found by animal control was not, in fact, Duey. And it's even funnier when you see an actual picture of Duey.

This little terrier looking fellow is the real Duey. Twitter: Jeff Squires

Like she just saw a white dog, and just assumed it was duey — Jeff Squires (@jeff_jssj) June 28, 2017

People on Twitter couldn't stop laughing.

I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING AT THIS 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/h4ThxGWJDZ — Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) June 29, 2017

How tf do u get a long haired lab (I think) mixed up with a jack Russell???? — lea🌵 (@sl0wp0kee) June 29, 2017

Hahahah I know I accidentally laughed out loud so hard 😂😂😂 — Paigey (@paigeybuubuu) June 29, 2017

Hahahahaha the "just checking" has killed me — Zoe (@ZoeYak) June 29, 2017

@Uhhlexxxis I am cryiiiiinnngggggggg — Colombian Horchata ✨ (@desireemoniqu13) June 29, 2017

😂😂😂 that is the funniest thing — bella (@bellaroselucas) June 29, 2017

That thing literally looks twice the size of Duey too 😂 — Casey Duffner (@cduffner5) June 28, 2017

Hey is Duey home?.. pic.twitter.com/4UgnqHOEvg — Casey Duffner (@cduffner5) June 28, 2017

I see no difference pic.twitter.com/gOFDyk9yei — Yare (@1DYareli) June 29, 2017

Not only did Squires' mom not know what the family dog looked like, she also didn't know how to spell his name correctly.

That's a common theme with my family — Jeff Squires (@jeff_jssj) June 28, 2017

Apparently Squires' mom isn't the only mom to make this kind of mistake.

Hahaha this is my mom everyone pic.twitter.com/QYgsClDbTw — Streyle Williams (@StreyleWilliams) June 29, 2017

My dad thought this black dog looked like My white* dog 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uTfHuiZonz — lil' N (@Neenaa__) June 29, 2017

The situation also begs the question: what on Earth would've happened had Jeff himself ever gone missing when he was a kid.

Thank God you never went missing when you were little, eh? — pam cooper (@pcoop125) June 29, 2017

But here's the most important question of all: Did Duey ever make it back home?!

