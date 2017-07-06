Advertising

Picture it: the birthing room. A woman is about to have a baby, bearing unimaginable pain, as her doting sister holds her hand and gives her ice chips. Okay, now picture this instead: a funny aunt-to-be named Kat Armendariz takes a picture of herself with a huge smile, while her sister Kimberly endures what looks to be excruciating labor behind her, noticeably not smiling. And then Kat posts it on the internet. This is truly a selfie for the ages.

The picture, which Kat posted on Imgur, quickly went viral, because how could it not? It's perfect! It also didn't hurt that she titled her post, "SELFIE! While my sister is about to shove a baby out her vag!"

The Imgur commenters seemed to love the picture almost as much as Kat does.

Speaking to Mashable, Kat explained, "She wasn't in too much pain at first, so she thought it was pretty funny. I told her I was going to do it, she just started the oxytocin and the labor pains began almost instantly. She started to feel it and right when she was like, 'Oh my god I can't take this,' I took the photo."

Well, timing really is everything.

