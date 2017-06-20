Advertising

Dropping your kid off at college can be an emotional experience for parents, but this mom found a way to cope: hunky football players.

Twitter user @Avery_Leilani recently posted screen shots of text messages her mom sent her the day she dropped her off for college orientation.

"My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this..." Avery wrote.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this... #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

Oh, right. We forgot to mention that she happened to be hanging out with a few very attractive, very shirtless new friends.



This woman is our new hero.

Avery wasn't embarrassed by her mom's antics. Instead, she joked in a follow-up tweet about her mom's flirting game.

My mom got more action than me 💀 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017



Naturally, Twitter loved Avery's mom. Her tweet got over 101,000 likes and over 24,000 retweets.

Many replied to the tweet, expressing their respect for and desire to be Avery's mom.

Mom's a babe tho 👀 goals af https://t.co/23j1Kefn4K — emu (@emyrosa) June 20, 2017

and I can't even get a text back 😂 — Nancy (@R5Nancy) June 20, 2017



Somebody let me go to orientation with y'all as a parent 👀 https://t.co/HYUjGX631C — Amber J. (@AmberSymonee_) June 20, 2017

Avery's mom is truly living her best life.

