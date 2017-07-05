Mikli Feria Jorge from the Phillipines and her young son did a drag photo shoot together after watching RuPaul's Drag Race and the photos are the best thing on the internet today. Hands down.
"We were watching RuPaul's Drag Race last night and this little one was, 'I want to do that also!'" she wrote. So she made it happen.
Luckily, she had some help in the form of a tiny makeup assistant.
No one said putting on makeup was easy. Especially when you're first learning the ropes.
But nevertheless, he persisted!
And then this adorable diva-in-training insisted his mom take over for the final touches.
"He had me do his wings, insisted on eyelashes, ate carefully to not ruin his lipstick," she wrote. "Me: You're beautiful! K: Ma, we need to buy a wig."
Wig or no wig, their combined hard work paid off. He looks beautiful.
All that was left (other than a wig, although he looks adorbs without it) was a name. But he took care of that.
Meet Ballooni Liteg (silent e, silent g), the most adorable drag queen in all of the land.
Not only is he fashionable, he's thoughtful: he chose a drag name for his mom, too: "Cat Astrfi."
So, of course, she needed a makeover too.
She clearly has a little more experience at putting on makeup than her son.
But he'll surely catch up. Probably soon.
COULD THIS GET ANY CUTER?
Why yes, yes it could.
The photos are going viral, wracking up thousands of likes and retweets. And many people are praising the mom for slaying—both as a makeup artist AND as a mom.
But this is the internet, and where there is love—especially love that challenges conventions—there is often hate to follow. The trolls came out in full force. One even accused her of "destroying his life."
To which this person had the perfect response:
IDK, this kid seems pretty far from having his life "destroyed."
If anything, he looks blissfully happy, to have a mom who loves and celebrates him for who he is, and indulges in his fun (and completely healthy and normal) fantasies.
We know what RuPaul would say to the trolls and haters:
And to this mom and her little boy: "shantay, you stay."