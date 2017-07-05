Advertising

Mikli Feria Jorge from the Phillipines and her young son did a drag photo shoot together after watching RuPaul's Drag Race and the photos are the best thing on the internet today. Hands down.

We were watching RuPaul's Drag Race last night and this little one was, "I want to do that also!" pic.twitter.com/fgCWvvyLUr — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

"We were watching RuPaul's Drag Race last night and this little one was, 'I want to do that also!'" she wrote. So she made it happen.

Advertising

Luckily, she had some help in the form of a tiny makeup assistant.

No one said putting on makeup was easy. Especially when you're first learning the ropes.

But nevertheless, he persisted!

Advertising

And then this adorable diva-in-training insisted his mom take over for the final touches.

He had me do his wings, insisted on eyelashes, ate carefully to not ruin his lipstick, &



Me: You're beautiful!

K: Ma, we need to buy a wig. pic.twitter.com/eAsq6ZaTvZ — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

"He had me do his wings, insisted on eyelashes, ate carefully to not ruin his lipstick," she wrote. "Me: You're beautiful! K: Ma, we need to buy a wig."

Wig or no wig, their combined hard work paid off. He looks beautiful.

Advertising

All that was left (other than a wig, although he looks adorbs without it) was a name. But he took care of that.

Meet Ballooni Liteg! (silent e, silent g)



(My drag name, from him, is Cat Astrfi) pic.twitter.com/bPtKfl9jd0 — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

Meet Ballooni Liteg (silent e, silent g), the most adorable drag queen in all of the land.

Advertising

Not only is he fashionable, he's thoughtful: he chose a drag name for his mom, too: "Cat Astrfi."

Maybe one day this will hang in a museum. Twitter

So, of course, she needed a makeover too.

Um, momma wanted in on the action too ok pic.twitter.com/Hm7awwn0yG — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

She clearly has a little more experience at putting on makeup than her son.

Advertising

But he'll surely catch up. Probably soon.

COULD THIS GET ANY CUTER?

Advertising

Why yes, yes it could.

The photos are going viral, wracking up thousands of likes and retweets. And many people are praising the mom for slaying—both as a makeup artist AND as a mom.

Parenting, you're doing it right! 🌈😘 — ✨juhstin (@bruhyllee) July 5, 2017

I'm crying. This is what love looks like. ❤️❤️❤️ — Michael (@itsmikerebuyas) July 5, 2017

Advertising

A+ parenting. this is how u raise children—not instilling gender roles that they should live up with. if they wanna do smth, LET EM DO IT 👏🏻 https://t.co/bxl9mK1gn7 — ky ♡ (@Kyladadee) July 5, 2017

The both of you are beautiful!!

Great job Momma!! — Jillanne🗽🕌🙏🕍⛪ (@Jillanne48) July 5, 2017

But this is the internet, and where there is love—especially love that challenges conventions—there is often hate to follow. The trolls came out in full force. One even accused her of "destroying his life."

Advertising

You're destroying this boys life, before it even gets started. Parenting isn't for everyone - clearly. #Legend — iTz L3G3ND³ (@DabizLegend) July 5, 2017

To which this person had the perfect response:

Destroying it? She's teaching him to accept both himself and others if they want to do something that society wouldn't consider "normal" — Tim (@topxdink) July 5, 2017

IDK, this kid seems pretty far from having his life "destroyed."

Advertising

If anything, he looks blissfully happy, to have a mom who loves and celebrates him for who he is, and indulges in his fun (and completely healthy and normal) fantasies.

We know what RuPaul would say to the trolls and haters:

And to this mom and her little boy: "shantay, you stay."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.