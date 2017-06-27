Advertising

In 2017, marijuana is rapidly become destigmatized, not to mention decriminzalized. With the ability to legally purchase marijuana in 29 states, it's no surprise that more people than ever are smoking. But exactly who is getting involved may surprise you — according to a new survey, marijuana smokers are more likely to be women. And mothers are smoking more than ever.

Eaze, a technology company that helps deliver medical marijuana, surveyed 10,000 "cannabis customers" in California. 22% of the respondents — one in five — were parents. 58% of customers reported smoking daily. Compare that to 63% of parents. That means parents are more likely to blaze it on the daily than a single person.

Advertising

"Parents are an astounding 52% more likely to replace drinking alcohol with cannabis when compared to non-parents," reports the survey. That data makes sense, as they also conclude that the "modern marijuana customer" has started ditching the wine and replacing it with weed. Breastfeeding moms, does that sound about right?

According to the survey, 87% of smokers have reduced their drinking thanks to cannabis use. At night when they'd previously have a wine or a beer, families seem to be tucking in the baby and having some fun.

Advertising

"It's not surprising to think that parents are using cannabis every day," Eze spokesperson Sheena Shiravi tells Refinery29. "Think about how often a mom reaches for glass of wine or takes Tylenol or pain killer for a headache or back pain."

"I can slip off to my bathroom, put a few drops under my tongue, and my kids see nothing. No vaping, no smoking, nothing out," said an anonymous 32-year-old mother of twins. She'd only tried marijuana twice in college — but her five-year-olds keep her reaching for the cannabis oil.

Advertising

Another interesting tidbit — 91% of cannabis customers had a full-time job. Who's a burnout now, mom?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.