Advertising

Two years ago, people thought popular YouTuber Tasha Maile had gone too far when she revealed in a video that she's actually had sex while breastfeeding. You can watch that bizarre declaration here:

"From what I remember, I remember sleeping with my ex-husband and my son was on me breastfeeding and we would have sex from behind or something," she says. "There's nothing bad about making love at all, ever."

Advertising

Oh boy, did people disagree.

Now, a few days after defending herself in an emotional video, she took to U.K. show This Morning to continue the explanation. The interview was awkward, as it tends to be when discussing the issue of breastfeeding sex.

Advertising

"Well, I think being an adult about the conversation and getting to more of the actual details, the baby was sleeping while breastfeeding," began Maile. "If your baby's sleeping, and again, being an adult about the conversation, I think we all like sex... I think it's totally fine if the baby's sleeping!"

The hosts' response: "You were accused of involving your child in a sex act!"

The interview is full of an unflustered Maile staring down the increasingly uncomfortable English hosts, as the conversation escalates and Maile doubles down: "Even if the baby is awake and, like, off to the side, if the baby's okay the baby's okay."

Advertising

"Is there an age... where it's not acceptable?" they plead. "If three months is okay, at what stage does it not become okay?"

"It's not about being right or wrong," responded Maile. "If you're having sex in front of your children and it feels good to be having sex in front of your children—I never talked about that in any of my videos..."

The hosts finally cut her off. "If you did that in this country, I've got a feeling that social services would be knocking on your door!"

Advertising

Watch the full interview above.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.