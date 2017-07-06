Advertising

Earlier this week, Christian Serratos -- who plays Rosita Espinosa on AMC's The Walking Dead -- posted a picture to Instagram in which she happened to be breastfeeding.

Thank you for our custom D.C.W necklaces that represent us and OUR DAUGHTER @jewelsbydurrani 😘 A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Unfortunately, as is expected these days, several trolls immediately came at her in order to whine about how deeply offended they were by the picture.



“Just stop ppl are not needing to see u feed u will get slack. Possible destruction of The Walking Dead as well. #typicalliberal,” wrote one of them. Oh yeah, can you just imagine the headlines? "Very Popular Show Meets Untimely End After Actress Discovered Breastfeeding Own Child!"



You know, because surely fans of a show in which zombies eat human brains are going to be really upset by a baby breastfeeding. Zombie apocalypse? Fine! BOOBPOCALYPSE? Run for cover!



Anyway, Serratos -- seemingly unconcerned that doing so would lead to The Walking Dead getting canceled, or the feelings of internet jerks -- posted yet another picture of her breastfeeding to Instagram, this time along with a caption reading "This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want. Those who disapprove can suck my left tit."

This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want. Those who disapprove can suck my left tit. 😘 #workingmom #chill A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Good for her! If breastfeeding were obscene, which it is not, why would we even let babies even see it? One would think that if an activity is wholesome enough that we regularly allow newborns to not only see, but partake in, that it wouldn't really rankle grow-ass adults the way that it does. If you think breastfeeding is porn, that's not Christina Serratos' problem -- it's yours.

