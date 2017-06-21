Advertising

Gender reveal parties are kind of like catfishing, if you think about it. Because you show up not knowing what you're getting, you're surprised, and then you have to act happy whatever the outcome. So maybe this is why Oklahoma couple Shelby Leaming Moore and Colt Moore literally "catfished" their guests by using a live catfish to reveal their baby's gender. Or maybe they just really love catfish?? We don't have answers.

But we do have video! Thankfully, because this is the kind of thing you need to see to believe, and even when you see it, you're still like "noooo LOL WHUT?!" Shelby's video of the gender reveal on Facebook has been viewed over a million times since Sunday, possibly by the same handful of people, watching it again and again, seeking answers. You can become one of those people by watching it here:

It's a girl!!! 👨‍👩‍👧🎀🍼💕💝👑 Collins Taylor Moore will be welcomed into the world on 12-2-17! Posted by Shelby Leaming Moore on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Props for originality, guys!!!!!! We've never seen anything like this before.

In the dramatic video, Colt struggles underwater as he attempts to capture a "flathead catfish." When he finally gets a grip of the alarmingly large animal, he uses a long cord to pull from its mouth: a pink tag. You know what that means! This is the weirdest day of your life!!! (Also: it's a girl.) Then everyone jumps around and screams like they can't believe those 50% odds of it being a girl.

"It's a girl!!!" wrote Shelby in the video's caption on Facebook. "Collins Taylor Moore will be welcomed into the world on 12-2-17!"

This answers some questions (name, gender, expected DOB) but not others, like: Why a catfish? WHY? Were other animals considered than vetoed in favor of a catfish? How'd you get the pink tag in its mouth???

And what happened to that catfish after it was so helpful in assisting at your gender reveal?? Actually never mind, we don't want to know.

