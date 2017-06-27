Advertising

The U.K. is on the other side of an ocean, but we've heard enough British accents on the telly that most of us should be master imitators by now, right? WRONG!

In a video by the Cut, 100 Americans were asked to try out their best British accents on camera. As it turns out, most Americans' best British accent is spectacularly bad. It's almost as if these people haven't binge watched Absolutely Fabulous and The Great British Bake Off long enough to nail down the accent. Like I 'ave.

You can watch here, and get ready for many, many references to the "c-word" and also the "t-word" (tea):

Crikey! We haven't heard an American butcher the British accent this badly since Josh Hartnett in Blowdry (JK, we haven't seen Blowdry, but we've seen YouTube and it is bad). At least in these people's defense, they aren't actors.

Except for this woman, who nailed the accent so well, if she's not an actor already, she SHOULD be:

Blink twice if you're secretly British

Is it possible to remake Blowdry with this woman as the lead?

P.S. If you haven't binge-watched The Great British Bake-Off, you're missing out, America.

