It's Fourth of July weekend, and you know what that means: hot dogs, fireworks, and—ideally—a ton of sun. The holiday heat is a great excuse to do some cannonballs in the pool and crack open some frosty (domestic!) beers, but for the true fun-seeker, there's little that can compare to an all-out water balloon war.

Sadly, most water balloons can only get so big, and therefore, our targets in a water balloon fight can only get so wet. Which is why we really appreciate YouTube's Slo Mo Guys, two Brits now living in Texas and embracing its "bigger is better" vibe, taking a moment to indulge our greatest summertime fantasy: seeing someone obliterated by a water balloon as large as they are.

In slow motion, of course.

I've never felt so refreshed. God bless America.

