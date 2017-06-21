Advertising

A viral legend by the name of Mila Stauffer is flying across the internet again, this time siccing her patented eyerolls on that time-honored comedy subject: airport security, and the daily humiliations suffered by anyone who's ever waited in that TSA line.

So much attitude in such a little human being. Imagine how angry she'll be when she grows up.

Here's another Mila rant on the indignities of air travel:

Advertising

Sincere apologies if you were the nice woman trying to chat with an annoyed toddler who pooped her diaper just to get away from you.

And yes, it can feel like someone's feeding these lines to little Stauffer, but that's okay because she's two. Also, she's an incredible actor.

Look at these expressions:

Advertising

From now on, the only hot takes about the horrors of the airport we'll allow are those by babies. We've had enough of you, Jerry.

Advertising

Sure, that line about "some sort of bowling ball candle" is pure gold, Jerry, gold, but where's the indignation? Where's the fury?

Got nothing on Mila.

And if you're curious, the budding comedian is in the viral canon for her previous rant, targeting her ex-boyfriend:

The adorable videos are posted by Mila's mom, Katie Stauffer. It's only a matter of time before we see them on Ellen.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.