A police call to break up the homemade slip-n-slide at a local Fourth of July block party in Asheville, North Carolina, didn't go the way the complainant planned. Instead of ruining the kids' fun by demanding they take down the ride, the cops who showed up wanted to give it a try.

Katlen Joyce Smith told CNN that a local dad built the slide, which evidently prompted a neighbor to call the authorities, saying that it was blocking the street. "When the police came, they quickly realized that wasn't the case and asked if they could take a turn," Smith said.

When the cops get called because of the slip and slide we built in the road ...... One of the best moments ever. Video Cred-----> Travis Barker Vaughn Eagledove To use this video in a commercial player or broadcast, contact licensing@storyful.com Posted by Katlen Joyce Smith on Sunday, July 2, 2017

We've gone viral! Slip and slide Officers Jones & Lee were live on @morningdosetv this morning! Great start to the 4th! pic.twitter.com/9xuc0EhAvv — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 4, 2017

Both cops went down the slide. The girl cop sat in a trash bag. I still can't handle the amazing-mess of it all. I hope the neighbor who called them saw it all go down!! Posted by Katlen Joyce Smith on Sunday, July 2, 2017

While Officer Carrie Lee was especially jazzed to hit the slope, Officer Joe Jones was content to just watch. "I thought I was going to be able to get out of it, because I'm too big to fit in a trash bag," he said. "But then when the kids pulled out this big raft ... I had no choice."

America, y'all.

