Here's something so delightfully fun and dumb!!

An accidental innuendo (the funniest kind of innuendo) set WGRZ Buffalo's anchor and meteorologist into a full-on giggle fit. A laugh attack. A chuckle fest, if you will.

The joke is meh—good masturbation jokes are hard—but their complete inability to recover is a total treat.

Next time your coworker accidentally says something dirty, be glad you're not on TV, because laughter is contagious.

