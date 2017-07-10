This is why I don't even attempt to exercise.
Karli Jaeckel is a self-described "FITNESS ENTREPRENEUR" whose latest video went super viral, although not for her moves—but her hubby's. Jaeckel was doing aerobics in the foreground while in the background, her husband accidentally turned the video into an Scarlet Takes a Tumble tribute.
Ouch.
Don't worry, it's safe to laugh and watch it seven times in a row like I just did. Jaeckel confirmed in the comments that her hubby didn't get too hurt in the making of his photobomb.
"He's okay!!! We just hope it didn't take off too much life on his brain," she wrote.
Jackel also provided an update to her condition after the video blew up.
Get well soon, both of you.