With summer officially in swing, kids are headed to theme parks across the country. But as we recently saw with a brand-new California water slide that sent a boy flying out of it, some of these thrill rides aren't as safe as you'd hope.

The latest heart-stopping incident, described by witnesses as "horrifying," occurred at Six Flags Great Escape, in Queensbury, New York. In the video below, you'll see a 14-year-old girl who screams as she dangles from a stopped gondola ride she'd been in with a younger relative. With seemingly no other way of getting girl to safety, a crowd gathered to catch her when she finally fell—and she hit a tree branch on her way to the ground.

It's unclear how the teen got into the precarious position, but after a trip to the hospital, she was released with no serious injuries. A 47-year-old man who attempted to catch her was also reportedly treated for a back injury.

"There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed," a park official said.

