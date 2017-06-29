Advertising

According to Teen Vogue, piercing is the new popping. The latest body horror genre people are seeking out for their cathartic kicks is piercing videos—all the fun of poking at the skin, but with none of the goo.

If pimple popping videos are cookies—satisfying in a gooey, melt-y way—than piercing videos are potato chips: a gratifying crunch.

(DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME, KIDS! These videos are done by professionals.)

Highlights include:

All sorts of ear piercings (damn!)

Tragus piercing being done for this lady this afternoon by @jessmcleodx! All piercings are just £15 until the end of July 2017! ✨ #piercings #bodypiercing #earpiercings #traguspiercing #piercingvideo A post shared by Underground Tattoos Enfield (@undergroundtattoos_enfield) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Advertising

Conch piercing on this tough cookie 💉 A post shared by Jess Days (@jewelledbyjess) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

#bodyjewelry #rookpiercing #bodymodification #bodypiercing #piercing #coolpiercings #earpiercing #cartilagepiercing @boundbydesign #piercingvideo A post shared by Adrianna Coffin (@mermaidriviera) on May 7, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Nose piercings (ack!)

@jessmcleodx doing a nice and simple nose piercing! All our piercings are £15 :) #piercing #nosepiercing #bodypiercing #piercingsofinstagram #piercingvideo A post shared by Underground Tattoos Enfield (@undergroundtattoos_enfield) on Oct 21, 2016 at 6:52am PDT

Advertising

Tongue piercings (eek!)

@_bloodyhands_ 🖤 #tonguepiercing #tongue #piercing #💉 #piercingvideo A post shared by Simona Pani💋 (@______pani.s2709) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Other mouth piercings (woah!)

I don't really upload stuff on my instagram anymore so have a video of me piercing this ladies smiley today! 💉💉 #piercing #bodypiercing #smileypiercing #piercingvideo A post shared by Jess (@jessmcleodx) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

Refinery29 has a fancy feature if you're into backstory.

Macro Beauty: Ear Piercing You won't be able to stop watching slow motion piercings ( not for the faint of heart). 😮 Posted by Refinery29 Beauty on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Advertising

If these piercing videos stressed you out, here's a soothing pimple popping video to help you feel at peace.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.