Videos > WTF
Videos > WTF
People can't stop watching these weirdly exhilarating piercing videos.
According to Teen Vogue, piercing is the new popping. The latest body horror genre people are seeking out for their cathartic kicks is piercing videos—all the fun of poking at the skin, but with none of the goo.
If pimple popping videos are cookies—satisfying in a gooey, melt-y way—than piercing videos are potato chips: a gratifying crunch.
(DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME, KIDS! These videos are done by professionals.)
Highlights include:
All sorts of ear piercings (damn!)
Tragus piercing being done for this lady this afternoon by @jessmcleodx! All piercings are just £15 until the end of July 2017! ✨ #piercings #bodypiercing #earpiercings #traguspiercing #piercingvideo
A post shared by Underground Tattoos Enfield (@undergroundtattoos_enfield) on
Conch piercing on this tough cookie 💉
A post shared by Jess Days (@jewelledbyjess) on
#bodyjewelry #rookpiercing #bodymodification #bodypiercing #piercing #coolpiercings #earpiercing #cartilagepiercing @boundbydesign #piercingvideo
A post shared by Adrianna Coffin (@mermaidriviera) on
Nose piercings (ack!)
@jessmcleodx doing a nice and simple nose piercing! All our piercings are £15 :) #piercing #nosepiercing #bodypiercing #piercingsofinstagram #piercingvideo
A post shared by Underground Tattoos Enfield (@undergroundtattoos_enfield) on
Getting my nose pierced by the lovely Lacey on 03/24/2017...I love it!!! #nosepiercing #nosepiercings #stabme #piercings #girlswithpiercings #septumpiercing #septum #girlswithtattoos #tatooedgirls #piercedgirls #tattooedandemployed #tattooedandpierced #tattooedcommunity #tattooedpiercedandawesome #piercingvideo #crueltyfreecosmetics #piercedandemployed #normalizepiercings #normalizetattoos
A post shared by ☠🖤Emily Sigmon🖤☠ (@emily_thatsme) on
Tongue piercings (eek!)
@_bloodyhands_ 🖤 #tonguepiercing #tongue #piercing #💉 #piercingvideo
A post shared by Simona Pani💋 (@______pani.s2709) on
Other mouth piercings (woah!)
Refinery29 has a fancy feature if you're into backstory.
Macro Beauty: Ear Piercing
You won't be able to stop watching slow motion piercings ( not for the faint of heart). 😮Posted by Refinery29 Beauty on Wednesday, June 28, 2017
If these piercing videos stressed you out, here's a soothing pimple popping video to help you feel at peace.