Welp, here is the most disturbing thing you will see all day.

This clip of a yellowfin tuna fish that has been behead and sliced-in-half is going viral for one really creepy reason: the damn thing seems to be refusing to die.

Warning: this may be disturbing to some viewers and most sea creatures.

Oh. My. God.

nononoNONONO NO. NO. NO.

The clip was posted by Twitter user Yutaka Suzuki and depicts the fish-fragment flopping around for over 90 horrifying seconds. Suzuki uploaded the video alongside a caption that translates to "The vitality of the fish is amazing." Yeah, amazingly freaky.

Some Twitter users commented on the clip to explain that the fish was likely still thrashing because its nerves weren't properly severed, not because it was still "alive."

But still, seeing the franken-fish is enough to make you go vegetarian.

