Who doesn't love a good ghost story? According to two seperate studies, 45% of Americans claim to believe in ghosts, and 18% of Americans say they have seen a ghost with their own eyes. From seeing a creepy shadow figures to spotting orbs in photographs, almost everyone has had or knows someone who has had a paranormal experience that just can't be explained.

Until now, that is.

In this video, Vox debunks the theory that ghosts exist through (drumroll please), SCIENCE!

Basically, there are a few logical theories that could explain why people see ghosts:

You know that creepy feeling you sometimes get that makes you feel like you're being watched? That can be explained away by Infrasound. Are you seeing scary shadow people and demonic figures while lying in bed at night? Good chance you are suffering from sleep paralysis. Do you claim to see deceased loved ones hanging around from time to time? This is a fairly normal part of processing grief.

Sorry, but those campfire stories just got a lot less spoOooOoooOky. giphy

Do you still believe?

