During the summer months, there's a lot of pressure on women to be hairless dolphins, and it's nice to know that some men feel the desire to shed as well.

You knew a 40 Year Old Virgin GIF was coming, didn't you? Giphy

Liz Lugo has been hailed as "the queen of internet waxing videos," and she is absolutely worthy of her crown. She has over 350,000 Instagram followers eager to watch hairs get yanked, providing a similar sense of satisfaction as a Dr. Pimple Popper classic. Lugo works in Temecula, California,

The Queen's latest video stars a very buff man, removing his hair as not to distract from his buffness.

Sh*t gets real around the nipples.

Oh, and here's an "after" photo, to, you know, see the "after."

Now enjoy the opposite of a six-pack:

Enjoy a tour through her 'gram. Did you know that they wax noses?!?!

::sings:: Slow motion for me, slow motion for me •have you looked up your nose today!? #browsby_liz A post shared by Liz Lugo (@browsby_liz) on Nov 7, 2016 at 8:42am PST

Have YOU looked up your nose today?

