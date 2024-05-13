5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? So are these celebrities. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Taylor Swift fans are outraged after seeing a photo of an infant lying on the ground during her concert in Paris. In the now viral picture, the baby appeared to be asleep on a purple coat in the standing room section of Swift’s show at the La Défense Arena.
An unidentified person could be seen standing over the baby in the picture, but it’s unclear whether they were the baby's parent or guardian.
Netizens are extremely upset. One user wrote, "Taylor Swift's fans are so unhinged. She created this obsessive community. I feel so sorry for this baby." Another said, "Taylor needs to take responsiblity for her irresponsible fans." Some X users are suggesting that Taylor is creating an unsafe environment at her concerts.
PageSix reports that Scott Stapp's wife Jaclyn has filed for divorce. Stapp, the frontman of the popular Christian rock band Creed, had been married to Jaclyn for 18 years. The couple share 3 children together.
During his marriage to Jaclyn, Scott told sources that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after struggling with substance abuse.
Stapp told People Magazine, "I had a psychotic break. I had delusions. I thought an angel was sitting on the hood of my car. I grew a beard to look like Jesus. I made threats that the secret service was coming to my door. My behavior became dangerous.”
Jacyln told sources that she was, "watching her husband die a slow, painful, public death. It was terrifying." Their divorce comes as Scott is gearing up for a reunion tour with his band, Creed, for the first time in 12 years.
PageSix reports that Steve Buscemi, 66, was strolling through Kips Bay in NYC last week when a man attacked him in broad daylight. The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. His deranged attacker allegedly took off and is still on the loose, police sources told PageSix.
Fans of Buscemi are furious about the incident.
Hopefully Steve gets well soon!
PageSix reports that Prince William was reportedly furious over the conspiracy theories and rumors about Kate Middleton, prior to the public announcement of her cancer diagnosis. A royal insider told People earlier this week that the Prince of Wales, 41, was "extremely upset and angry over the gossip surrounding the Princess of Wales."
Several social media users accused the royal of undergoing a cosmetic surgery while she was in the hospital. Some even accused the princess of having a Brazilian butt lift.
Prince William is apparently, "still recovering from the scathing rumors about his ill wife." William told sources, "The disrespect my wife had to endure upsets me every day."
PageSix reports that Met Gala reporter Anika Reed asked the "I’m Real" singer, "Who are you wearing tonight?" as the star made her way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s grand staircase.
Lopez, 54, barely looked at Reed when she answered, and then continued to walk up the stairs. Internet users seem to think that this behavior is nothing new for Jennifer.
There you have it. Five people having a bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.