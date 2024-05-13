5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Scott Stapp's wife Jaclyn has filed for divorce. Stapp, the frontman of the popular Christian rock band Creed, had been married to Jaclyn for 18 years. The couple share 3 children together.

During his marriage to Jaclyn, Scott told sources that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after struggling with substance abuse.

Stapp told People Magazine, "I had a psychotic break. I had delusions. I thought an angel was sitting on the hood of my car. I grew a beard to look like Jesus. I made threats that the secret service was coming to my door. My behavior became dangerous.”

Jacyln told sources that she was, "watching her husband die a slow, painful, public death. It was terrifying." Their divorce comes as Scott is gearing up for a reunion tour with his band, Creed, for the first time in 12 years.

