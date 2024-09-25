Woman CONVINCED her husband fathered his best friend's children. 6 UPDATES (DNA & Secrets Revealed) PART 1

I very gently explained that because of Luke’s closeness to Amy and Tom’s resemblance to him, I had come to suspect that perhaps Luke and Amy were intimate at some point over the years. If that was true, and there was any chance Tom’s father was actually Luke, that would be a significant problem.

Sophie was quiet during all of this, and even after I had stopped talking to let her respond, she paused for quite a while, before she finally said that we needed to get Tom and discuss this with him as well. I had no objections, so she texted him to meet with us.