5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian was roasted online Tuesday for wearing her own version of her daughter North West’s highly talked about “Lion King” look. North West, who was praised for the Lion King themed performance at Hollywood Bowl, is now, according to netizens, "overshadowed by her famous mother."
One Instagram user wrote, "you really can’t let anyone have their moment. You have to make it about you." Another internet user wrote, "This is further proof that Kim is a narcissist." Another comment read, "I am so DONE with Kim. She can't even be excited about her own daughter. What a monster."
Kardashian has not commented on the backlash.
PageSix reports that Modern Family star Sofía Vergara was, "extremely worried about her body" while filming bedroom scenes for Griselda.
Vergara stated, "I don’t think I’ve ever done like, a se% scene,” she shared during a Netflix FYSEE event this past Sunday. Vergara, 51, said that if she was 30, she wouldn't have worried about her body image. "Now that I'm 51, it's different."
Vergara went on to say, "I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific. I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side?’ Uh, I’m vain I guess. That one kept me awake, I think.'"
Fans have expressed their support for Vergara online. One fan wrote, "You look gorgeous, no matter what age you are!" Another wrote, "You have nothing to worry about."
According to PageSix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excluded from the Trooping the Colour invite list for the second year in a row. The annual Royal event celebrates the official birthday of the British sovereign, King Charles III, on June 15th.
Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, officially quit their roles as royals in 2020, but have made subtle appearances with the family here and there. For instance, the couple was allowed to participate in the 2022 Trooping the Colour parade. In 2023, they weren't permitted to attend, and this year, they are not on the invite list.
This comes not long after their biographies were wiped clean from the Royal Website. Harry and Meghan have not commented on the snub.
PageSix reports that actress Christina Applegate is in a depression. On her MeSsy podcast that she cohosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate stated, "I’m in a depression right now, which I don’t think I’ve felt that for years."
She went on to say, "Like a real, f–-it-all depression where it’s kind of scaring me, too, a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I’m trapped in, like, this darkness right now that I haven’t felt [in], like, I don’t even know how long, probably 20-something years."
She told Jamie on the podcast, "This is being really honest … I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore."
Our heart goes out to Christina as she battles this horrible disease.
PageSIx reports that Bebe Rexha isn’t playing games. While performing her hit song, "I’m Good (Blue)" during a show in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Rexha abruptly stopped her concert after someone in the crowd threw an object in her direction.
Rexha has experience this before. The singer got a black eye after someone chucked their phone at her mid-concert nearly a year ago.
After the fan threw something onto the stage this weekend Rexha said, "Let’s stop the music. Let’s get this guy out. He’s ruining the show for everyone. We gotta not do this again." Security escorted the fan out.
