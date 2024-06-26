5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Christina Applegate's daughter Sadie was recently diagnosed with POTS. Sadie, who came on Applegate's "MeSsy" podcast, spoke candidly about her diagnosis.

"I have something called POTS,” Sadie shared. “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out."

Sources report that people with POTS experience a rapid increase in heart rate when standing up from sitting or lying down; and can experience lightheadedness, brain fog, fatigue, intolerance of exercise, headache, blurry vision, palpitations, tremors and nausea.

Applegate told her daughter on the podcast, "I hate it for you my darling. I really hate it for you. I’m sad. But I love you and I know you’re going to be OK. And I’m here for you and I believe you. And thank you for bringing this to light and awareness."