5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a Bad Hump Day? So are these celebs! Take a look!
PageSix reports that Christina Applegate's daughter Sadie was recently diagnosed with POTS. Sadie, who came on Applegate's "MeSsy" podcast, spoke candidly about her diagnosis.
"I have something called POTS,” Sadie shared. “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out."
Sources report that people with POTS experience a rapid increase in heart rate when standing up from sitting or lying down; and can experience lightheadedness, brain fog, fatigue, intolerance of exercise, headache, blurry vision, palpitations, tremors and nausea.
Applegate told her daughter on the podcast, "I hate it for you my darling. I really hate it for you. I’m sad. But I love you and I know you’re going to be OK. And I’m here for you and I believe you. And thank you for bringing this to light and awareness."
Our heart goes out to Christina and Sadie.
PageSix reports that Celine Dion included an incredibly vulnerable moment in her new documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” in which she suffers a terrifying seizure for several minutes.
The scene begins with the Grammy-winner's doctor conducting an evaluation, as she had been experiencing spasms due to stiff person syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder.
“Part of the disease is that as soon as you go into a contraction, sometimes … the signal to release it, doesn’t understand, so it ends up just staying in a contracted position,” the doctor explains.
After being given two doses of a nasal spray, Dion starts to come out of the seizure, but the doctor says if she hadn’t, they would’ve had to rush her to a hospital.
Once Dion is seemingly back to her old self, she tells everyone in the room that incidents like that make her feel "so embarrassed."
Dion stated, " I don’t know how to express it, like, it’s just … you know, like, to not have control of yourself."
Our heart goes out to Celine.
PageSix reports that actress Jennifer Garner "cried constantly over as she prepared for her daughter Violet to graduate from high school."
Garner, who appeared on Monday's episode of "Today with Hoda and Jenna," said on the show, "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."
Sources speculate that Garner's emotions are possibly linked to her ex-husband's recent behavior. Affleck, who coparents their 3 children with Garner, has recently been seen flipping off paparazzi. He is also in the middle of a messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
PageSix reports that amid Drake’s very public beef with Kendrick Lamar, he released, "Taylor Made Freestyle," which included AI-generated voices of Tupac Shakur, who was fatally shot in 1996. Sheryl Crow was not happy with Drake's decision. "It’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us."
After releasing the song, entertainment lawyer Howard E. King, who represents the Tupac Shakur estate, sent a cease and desist letter to Drake, demanding that he immediately remove the song from all streaming services.
Crow continued, "I am deeply offended by Drake's use of AI to resurrect Tupac's vocals."
Drake has not responded publicly to the backlash.
PageSix reports that Khloé Kardashian put heavy make-up on her daughter True for the 3 year old's dance recital.
Khloe wrote on social media, "My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done. I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance." Internet users weren't pleased with True's make up look. One netizen wrote, "Wow. Such strong make-up for children." "Lipstick on a child is so sad,” added another. Another user wrote, "The face full of makeup is so sad."
Another internet user wrote, "Classic Kardashian parenting. These poor girls are growing up with the people who invented unrealistic beauty standards as their mothers. Toxic af."
There you have it. Five celebs having a bad day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.