5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel’s feud is seemingly back on just two days after squashing their beef at a Hamptons party.

Luann told sources on Monday, "After watching Bethenny’s video and still being blocked by her on social media, I realize she just used her daughter to get to me. There wasn’t a genuine reconnection with Frankel."

The “Chic C’est La Vie” singer, 59, emphasized that she was “really happy” to see Frankel, 53, before realizing the reunion with her fellow Real Housewives of New York City alum did not feel genuine.

Lesseps expressed that Frankel's disingenuous behavior was, "extremely hurtful." Luann and Frankel have a longstanding RHONY fued, so it's no surprise that they're continuing to cause drama.

4. Cara Delevingne, because she admits to having a dark history with subtance abuse.

Poor Cara! shutterstock

PageSix reveals that Cara Delevingne recalls getting drunk at her aunt’s wedding when she was only 8 years old.

The “Suicide Squad” star, 31, revealed a lot from her past in an interview with the Sunday Times. Cara shared, "I got drunk that day at the wedding. I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk." Delevingne, who has been sober for two years now, admitted she turned to substances to help her through hard times.

She said, "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope. But they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things."

3. Eric Stonestreet, because he's being criticized for being a "horrible guest" on Taylor Strecker's radio show.

Is it true? shutterstock

PageSix reveals that podcaster Taylor Strecker said in a viral video that Eric Stonestreet was the "worst guest" she has ever had on her show, all because of an mix-up about Pepto Bismal.

Taylor told sources, "He’s from ‘Modern Family,’ and he’s like the chubby, jolly, sweet, funny one. Could he be anything but? Nasty!" Strecker, 41, went on to explain that she assumed Stonestreet, 52, would be promoting his ABC sitcom during their interview, but he had actually partnered with Pepto-Bismol for a campaign.

"I didn’t know!" she claimed. "So we’re talking, we’re talking. I’m like, you know, just being my adorable self. And he’s like, ‘So when are we gonna talk about Pepto-Bismol?"

Taylor went on, "I said, ‘I have hemorrhoids. I’m the queen of diarrhea. I love Pepto-Bismol! We can talk about whatever you want,'" the influencer continued. "And he said to me — and I quote — ‘Somebody didn’t do their homework.'"

Strecker recalled being taken aback by Stonestreet’s purported comment, joking, “You’re gonna come into my house and call my mommy and daddy? I don’t think so.”

Stonestreet has not commented publicly on the criticism.

2. Julia Fox, because she recently came out as gay, and fans aren't being very respectful.

Uh oh! shutterstock

PageSix reports that on Monday, the actress candidly opened up about her se%ual orientation in response to a Tik Tok video posted by user @emgwaciedawgie, who said, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'"

Fox, 34, added her response to the end of the video, saying, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again."

Netizens are rather surprised by her abrupt announcement. Take a look!

One wrote, "I don't think the boys will miss JF. She is a basket case. She couldn't drag on Ye's coat tails so she moved on..." Another said, "I think she would be whatever it takes to be her version of 'famous'...this is the chick that squandered her fifteen minutes of Kanye fame on desperation."

Another netizen chimed in, "yeah, sure. of course you are. NOW people will stand up and NOTICE you! Now all those directors and producers will put you in their movies! brilliant."

1. Britney Spears, because she declared that's she's officially single and fans are concerned.

Poor Britney! shutterstock

PageSix reports that Britney's latest Instagram post is concerning fans. After revealing her single status, she claimed in a since-deleted caption, "I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!"

Spears has recently been through two break ups, one with Paul Richard Soliz, and one with Sam Asghari. Fans didn't hesitate to express their concern for the Princess of Pop.

One internet user wrote, "Keep wondering what all the 'Free Brittany' people think now. Our ideas about what is going on in someone else's life, what that celebrity is like...nothing close to reality. Poor Brittany, for sure." Another wrote, "Let's hope she takes her own advice and never gets with another man. Her taste in men suuuuuck."

Hopefully Britney's choice to be single pays off in the end.

There you have it. Five People Having a Bad Hump Day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Monday.