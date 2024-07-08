5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Busta Rhymes wasn’t pleased with the crowd's energy during his performance at the Essence Festival on Friday night.

Rhymes, 52, cursed out fans in the crowd at his performance because they were on their phones while watching the show.

The rapper said during his performance, “F— them camera phones. Let’s get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird ass devices down. I ain’t from that era. Them s—s don’t control us all. F— your phone,” the rapper said in the video which was shared online.

Busta Rhymes has not commented further on the incident.

4. Kanye West, because his lawyer is accusing him of withholding payment.