5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Busta Rhymes wasn’t pleased with the crowd's energy during his performance at the Essence Festival on Friday night.
Rhymes, 52, cursed out fans in the crowd at his performance because they were on their phones while watching the show.
The rapper said during his performance, “F— them camera phones. Let’s get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird ass devices down. I ain’t from that era. Them s—s don’t control us all. F— your phone,” the rapper said in the video which was shared online.
Busta Rhymes has not commented further on the incident.
PageSix reports that an lawyer representing Kanye West in an ongoing lawsuit claimed that the rapper is refusing to pay or speak to him.
According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Brian Brumfield has requested to be relieved from representing West in his lawsuit against an autograph dealer who accused West of assaulting him. Brumfield allegedly terminated their relationship earlier this summer.
An insider close to Brumfield has told sources that Brian alleges that West "is financially irresponsible, mentally unwell, and not capable of being an employer."
West has not responded publicly to Brumfield's accusations.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bacon told the magazine, "I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable. Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent."
Bacon went on to share that he actually went all-out and visited "a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise."
Bacon then walked around New York City with a different nose, glasses, and fake teeth. After Bacon's experiment with being "normal," he wasn't pleased.
"Nobody recognized me,” he said, adding that while he enjoyed it for a moment, people began “pushing past” him and “not being nice.” He added, “Nobody said, ‘I love you.’” Bacon even had to wait his turn for coffee.
The actor said, "I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f–g coffee or whatever," he groused. "I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.'"
Looks like the grass is always greener on the other side.
Actress Christina Applegate got super candid about her struggles to bathe amid her multiple sclerosis battle. Applegate, 52, joked with Jamie Lynn Sigler, her cohost on the MeSsy podcast, "Try shaving when your stomach is as big as mine. Because you have to lift it up and then get in...you know what I mean?"
Applegate the further described why it’s so difficult for her, explaining, "You’re one-handing and you’re trying to stand and you’re falling over in the shower."
She continued, "I know people with MS can relate to this. You can’t get in there, get your leg up and then move your big belly up to see it. You have to sit on the floor. You gotta literally sit on the floor of your shower and contort yourself in strange ways."
Our heart goes out ot Applegate.
PageSix reports that Joe Jonas avoided singing about his ex-wife Sophie Turner while performing with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at a concert in Quebec on Saturday night.
Instead of singing the lyrics “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sitting there, winning like it’s ‘Game of Thrones,'” Joe Jonas turned away from the microphone and left the lyric out.
Fans seem to think that Jonas is salty about the split. One commented, "Jonas can't even sing that song??? He's devastated clearly. How could you get over SOPHIE?!" Another wrote, "Joe so depressed he can't even own his lyrics like a man."
Turner, who seems to be thriving after her divorce from Jonas, has not commented on the lyric change.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.