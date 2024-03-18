5 People Having a Bad Monday

Since Kate Middleton's mysterious abdominal surgery in January, she's been so removed from the public eye that Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, is concerned about, "what's really going on." PageSix reports that Charles, 59, told BBC, "I do worry about what happened to the truth.”

Middleton recently posted a "photoshopped photo of herself and her children," that she later admitted to, "tampering with." Since then, rumors have spread that Kate didn't even write the apology for photoshopped image.

UK citizens have already been spinning conspiracies about the "missing" Princess of Wales, and Charles Spencer's comment has raised suspicions further. Internet users are freaked out.