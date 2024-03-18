5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a rough Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are upset too. Take a look!
Since Kate Middleton's mysterious abdominal surgery in January, she's been so removed from the public eye that Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, is concerned about, "what's really going on." PageSix reports that Charles, 59, told BBC, "I do worry about what happened to the truth.”
Middleton recently posted a "photoshopped photo of herself and her children," that she later admitted to, "tampering with." Since then, rumors have spread that Kate didn't even write the apology for photoshopped image.
UK citizens have already been spinning conspiracies about the "missing" Princess of Wales, and Charles Spencer's comment has raised suspicions further. Internet users are freaked out.
Amidst Spencer's comment about Middleton, there are also rumors flying that King Charles is dead.
PageSix reports that earlier this month, Madonna accidentally embarrassed a wheelchair bound fan at one of her concerts. This isn't the first faux pas during Madonna's comeback tour. A few months ago she screamed, "Hello Boston!" while on stage in Toronto, Canada.
At her show in LA last week, Madonna said to a fan close to the stage, "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?" The popstar seemed offended that one of her fans was being "lazy at the concert." Then, much to the singer's dismay, Madonna realized that the fan was in a wheelchair.
Despite Madonna's embarrassment over the mishap, internet users wasted no time roasting her.
Kim Kardashian is getting roasted for posting a few pictures from her recent trip to Paris on Friday. One photo featured the reality TV star wearing at least five layers of Balenciaga clothing, including a leopard-printed tank top, a black lace camisole, dark gray long-sleeved shirt, and thigh-high black lace socks over white leggings.
Fans of Kardashian are calling the fit a "mid 2000s disaster." One Instagram commenter wrote, "It’s giving 2006 middle school vibes. Worst dresser ever." Another user wrote, "Wow, this is taking me back to my high school hot topic days. Humiliating." Another commenter wrote, "Why so many shirts?! I'm embarrassed for Kim."
Cara Delevigne was devastated on Friday night when her $7 million dollar mansion in LA burned to the ground in a mysterious house fire. Delevigne, the British model, was photographed in a vehicle looking "distraught" next to her parents Pandora and Charles.
Cara's father told the press that the fire appeared to be, "electrical because something fell on a power line." Sources report that the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about the mansion at 3:57 a.m.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered that the “intense fire” consumed one of the rooms entirely. A total of 94 firefighters spent two hours and 16 minutes putting out the blaze.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. Cara, who was not home during the fire, has yet to comment on the devastation.
PageSix reports that Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari is dating a man over ten years younger than her. Cavallari is currently romantically involved with TikToker Mark Estes, 24. TikTok influencer Andrea Lopez wasted no time making fun of the reality TV star.
Other internet users seem disturbed by the 13 year age gap. Take a look!
That said, some X users are coming to her defense.
