5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Ben Affleck’s “erratic behavior” was reportedly a major factor in his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

An inside source told the outlet the “Argo” star’s often unpredictable and “giant mood swings” ultimately divided him and the “Hustlers” star, leading her to file for divorce last week after two years of marriage.

“You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source told PageSix, noting that his temperament would sometimes swing from "being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” — to “the deepest, darkest behavior.”

“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source claimed.