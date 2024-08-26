5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Ben Affleck’s “erratic behavior” was reportedly a major factor in his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
An inside source told the outlet the “Argo” star’s often unpredictable and “giant mood swings” ultimately divided him and the “Hustlers” star, leading her to file for divorce last week after two years of marriage.
“You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source told PageSix, noting that his temperament would sometimes swing from "being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” — to “the deepest, darkest behavior.”
“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source claimed.
“But I would not be so bold to say there isn’t love — of course there is.”
The insider finished, “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”
PageSix reports that Taylor Swift has remained silent when it comes to promoting good friend Blake Lively's movie "It Ends With Us." Because of Swift’s various displays of affection for Sabrina Carpenter and Zoe Kravitz, her silence on Lively’s recent box-office hit, “It Ends With Us,” has become that much more evident.
"taylor literally promoting deadpool and wolverine then blink twice but not it ends with us is so funny to me,” one fan wrote on X on Friday.
Another netizen added, “taylor promoting deadpool, blink twice, and sabrina carpenter but not it ends with us ”
Some have speculated that perhaps Swift wanted to avoid the drama that has come along with the “It Ends With Us” promo tour.
Lively has not commented on Taylor Swift's lack of support, but continues to face backlash about the PR crisis surrounding the film's release. Lively has been called "insensitive, out of touch, and money-hungry," by fans. One fan commented, "Does Blake know anything about DV? Doesn't seem like it. I'm so embarrassed by how dumb she sounds. Shame on you Blake."
PageSix reports that Rumer Willis confirmed Thursday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, have broken up.
“Are you and Derek still a couple?” one social media user asked during Willis’ Instagram AMA, to which the “Chicago” actress replied, “Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting.”
Willis, 36, added that she’s “so grateful” for her daughter, Louetta, whom she welcomed in April 2023.
Fans are worried about Rumer. One wrote, "My heart goes out to you Rumer, break ups are so hard when you have a baby." Another wrote, "You might be putting on a brave face for your daughter but it's okay to be sad Rumer. I love you."
PageSix reports that Sid Wilson of the heavy metal band Slipknot was hospitalized Friday after suffering “severe burns.” “My face is burnt and my cheeks,” the turntablist, 47, said during an Instagram Live he posted from his hospital bed. “I had an explosion in my face.”
He then reassured his followers, “I’m OK. I’m going to be OK, but I did have some serious burns in my face and my arms.”
Wilson gave his fans a close-up look of his injuries, which included singed eyebrows, a blister on his mouth and several burn marks all over his face and arms.
The DJ said that doctors were making sure there was no internal damage as well, as they had done some X-rays on his chest to confirm he didn’t “inhale any flames.”
However, his body knew it had experienced a level of trauma as he was shaking as he held his phone.