5 People Having a Bad Week

PageSix reports that Blake Lively has come under fire again amid her rumored fued with her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.

During a 2014 interview with Extra reporter AJ Calloway, the “Gossip Girl” star joked that pregnant women “lie” about their symptoms and cravings. A clip from the red carpet moment has resurfaced on TikTok and fans are now calling out the “pampered” star.

Calloway opened the interview by calling attention to Lively’s baby bump and asking her, “How’s it going? My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it’s all like, the feet rubbing.”

Lively — who was pregnant with her first child, James, 9, at the time — jokingly told the reporter it sounded like his wife was “taking advantage” of him.

After watching the video, thousands of TikTok users said Lively’s life of luxury probably helped relieve some of her pregnancy symptoms.