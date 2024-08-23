5 People Having a Bad Week

Having a bad week? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Blake Lively has come under fire again amid her rumored fued with her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
During a 2014 interview with Extra reporter AJ Calloway, the “Gossip Girl” star joked that pregnant women “lie” about their symptoms and cravings. A clip from the red carpet moment has resurfaced on TikTok and fans are now calling out the “pampered” star.
Calloway opened the interview by calling attention to Lively’s baby bump and asking her, “How’s it going? My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it’s all like, the feet rubbing.”
Lively — who was pregnant with her first child, James, 9, at the time — jokingly told the reporter it sounded like his wife was “taking advantage” of him.
After watching the video, thousands of TikTok users said Lively’s life of luxury probably helped relieve some of her pregnancy symptoms.
“I was on my feet working until I had my son. Yes they hurt, yes my husband rubbed them for me. I’m guessing she lives a pampered life whether pregnant or not so her feet probably aren’t sore,” one person wrote.
Christina Applegate admitted she feels like Humpty Dumpty amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.
“I have no muscles in my legs. … I look like Humpty Dumpty. Like, my little, tiny, weird legs and then my big, menopausal belly,” the “Dead to Me” star told her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler in her recent episode of MeSsy, the Podcast.
Applegate shared the update while explaining why she has limited her physical activities with friends.
“Everyone I know who wants to do something with me … they know it’s not gonna be a hike in the hills. That’s not gonna happen because I’m so not conditioned right now,” she explained.
“Like, if I go up a hill, my heart starts beating really fast, and I think I’m gonna have a heart attack because the muscle isn’t there.”
The actress, 52, said she has learned to cut back on physical activity, which has forced her to issue a “disclaimer” to her friends that she may need to cancel plans regardless of the difficulty.
“I always say, ‘If you wanna go to lunch, just know — and you have to know this, and you can’t be mad at me — that if right before you come to pick me up, if I say can’t do it, you can’t be mad,'” she added.
“If I’m puking or can’t walk, you think I’m gonna go to a restaurant or go do anything? No, I’m not gonna do that.”
The “Married… with Children” alum confessed she has always been a homebody, so she was able to effortlessly ease into staying in most days.
Lily Allen is under fire for returning her “badly behaved dog.”
The singer told her podcast listeners on Thursday that she took her puppy Mary back to an animal shelter.
“We actually did adopt a dog together already,” the 39-year-old said of herself and her husband Dave Harbour, presumably speaking about their 2021 Animal Haven adoption. “But then it ate my passport, so I took it back to the home.”
Allen, who is the mother of daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with ex Sam Cooper, clarified, “She ate all three of our passports.
“They had our visas in [there], and I can’t tell you how much it cost to get everything replaced,” the songwriter explained. “It was in COVID, so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.”
She noted, “The father of my children lives in England. I couldn’t get them back to see their dad for, like, four months [or] five months because this f–g dog had eaten the passports.”
Allen, who revealed Cooper would not let Harbour’s surname be used on the replacement documents, “couldn’t look at” the pooch who “ruined [her] life.”
The Grammy nominee added, “The passports weren’t the only thing she ate. She was a very badly behaved dog.”
Social media users called Allen "evil" for returning her dog — and for “brag[ging]” about it to her listeners.
PageSix reports that Joey Lawrence is being accused of having an affair with his co-star — and the actress’ estranged husband is the one making the bombshell accusation in his new divorce filing.
Edward Rider alleged in docs filed in New Jersey onThursday that he found out around late March that the “Blossom” alum, 48, had a sexual relationship with his then-wife, Melina Alves.
Lawrence and Alves are co-stars in the upcoming movie “Socked in for Christmas,” which is currently in post-production.
Rider reportedly claimed that his wife cheated on him with the “Brotherly Love” alum when they were together in California. It’s unclear if this is where the holiday movie was shot.
However, another cast member posted in June that he was in Hollywood for a promotional photo shoot for “Socked in for Christmas,” so it is probable that was the filming location.
Rider reportedly believes that Lawrence and Alves’ alleged affair went on for some time.
TMZ reported that the allegedly jilted ex mentioned in the docs that he thought the actors got together at “various” times and places.
Page Six has reached out to reps for Lawrence and Alves but did not immediately hear back.
PageSix reports that Simone Biles was stunned when a Parisian nightclub tried to charge her a staggering $26,000 for one bottle of bubbly after the 2024 Olympics.
“We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out,” Biles, 27, recalled in a video he posted Monday. “You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of Champagne.” The Olympic gymnast said that she “obviously” did not purchase the overpriced alcohol.
“Like, are you insane?” she asked. “Obviously, I didn’t buy it. But why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild.”
Her fans agreed that the club charge was a hefty price tag for one bottle of booze and flooded the comments section of her post with reactions.
“$26K is crazy omg,” one person commented with a crying-face emoji.
