5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian shared an encouraging message to mothers of kids with “learning differences,” months after her daughter North West revealed she was diagnosed with dyslexia.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story Friday to reshare a video of her close friend Lauren Sánchez’s recent appearance on “The View.”

During the former entertainment reporter’s interview, she discussed her own struggles with dyslexia and promoted her new children’s book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space."

The fiancée of Jeff Bezos got candid about struggling to write before she became an award-winning journalist, according to PageSix.

In response to the video, Kardashian, 43, pinned a special message, writing, “I’m reposting this not bc she’s my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay.”