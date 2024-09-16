5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian shared an encouraging message to mothers of kids with “learning differences,” months after her daughter North West revealed she was diagnosed with dyslexia.
The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story Friday to reshare a video of her close friend Lauren Sánchez’s recent appearance on “The View.”
During the former entertainment reporter’s interview, she discussed her own struggles with dyslexia and promoted her new children’s book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space."
The fiancée of Jeff Bezos got candid about struggling to write before she became an award-winning journalist, according to PageSix.
In response to the video, Kardashian, 43, pinned a special message, writing, “I’m reposting this not bc she’s my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay.”
PageSix reports that Margaret Qualley got “wasted” on drugs and tequila to get through shooting a raunchy scene in her new film, The Substance.
The actress shot to fame thanks to her roles in “The Leftovers” and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has now opened up about her latest role alongside Demi Moore.
Qualley, 29, told PageSix about filming a highly se%ual scene in the body horror flick “The Substance” with the “G.I. Jane” star: “That specific kind of se%uality doesn’t lend itself to me.” The actress added, "I was so uncomfortable."
PageSix reports that Pink pushed through the pain of a knee injury to do her aerial stunts at her Las Vegas show Friday night.
Several videos posted online by concertgoers who attended the show at Allegiant Stadium shared that they could tell the “Trustfall” singer, 45, had hurt her knee just before doing her encore performance.
“@P!NK soared through Allegiant Stadium – hurt knee and all!,” one person wrote on X Friday alongside video of the performer soaring and doing flips over the crowd.
The fan added of Pink, “Poor Pink. She's in pain. That said, she might have put on the best live concert I’ve ever seen.”
Journalist John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted no X, “So @Pink tweaked her knee, but finished her aerial number to close the show. Favoring her left leg …”
Hopefully Pink heals soon!
PageSix reports that fans believe Naomi Campbell and Law Roach (a celebrity stylist) were shading Rihanna with their new video about being “demure” while wearing designer clothes at fashion shows.
On Saturday, the celebrity stylist and the supermodel posted a video on Instagram of themselves together, partaking in the viral “demure” trend that has taken over social media. “We don’t go to the shows like the other girls. We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out. Very demure,” Roach, 46, said.
Campbell, 54, then added: “Very mindful. We don’t give too much … it’s not about showing yourself, it’s about showing the clothes.”
The dynamic duo concluded their video by alternating saying, “Very demure, very cutesy, very mindful.”
Fans quickly took to the comments section of the video, accusing the pair of talking about Rihanna, who seemed to ignore Cambell and Roach at a fashion show on Sept. 6. “And that’s why she kept walking past yall,” wrote one user. “If y’all mad she ignored y’all just say that. Very cutesy,” added another.
Another fan added, "If you're shading Rihanna, you're literally pathetic. Come on now. Get over yourself."
PageSix reports that Kate Winslet has struggled with hormone replacement therapy. The 48 year old Titanic Star revealed she underwent testosterone replacement therapy to boost her libido.
“Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid,” she said during Friday's episode of the "How to Fall" podcast, as she offered advice for one listener looking to revamp their se% life. “There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone.”
“A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone, and once it’s gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done and you’ll feel se%y again,” added Winslet.
The actress also assured the caller that “it’s not her fault” for the changes women’s bodies go through. “Our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways especially as we get older,” she said.
