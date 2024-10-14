5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Jamie Foxx felt “got very emotional” as he returned to the stage following a health scare in early 2023. Foxx took to Instagram early Monday, the multi-hyphenate shared a series of photos from his one-man show, “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx,” which took place over the weekend in Atlanta.

“God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia,” he wrote in his emotional post.

Although Foxx explained that he was grateful for the opportunity to perform, he stated that, "he went through so much pain to get to this point."

“I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”