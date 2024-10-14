5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? So are these celebs! Take a look!
PageSix reports that Jamie Foxx felt “got very emotional” as he returned to the stage following a health scare in early 2023. Foxx took to Instagram early Monday, the multi-hyphenate shared a series of photos from his one-man show, “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx,” which took place over the weekend in Atlanta.
“God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia,” he wrote in his emotional post.
Although Foxx explained that he was grateful for the opportunity to perform, he stated that, "he went through so much pain to get to this point."
“I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”
The “Django Unchained” star, 56, went on to explain that his performance was not a stand-up comedy show but “an artistic explanation of some thing that went terribly wrong.”
“But thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most… #nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance thank you ATLANTA,” he concluded the post.
PageSix reports that Cardi B promised to stop drinking after celebrating her 32nd birthday with an epic party in New York City on Friday. “I will never, ever drink again,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday. “I will never. Pray for me. Wait, I’m still drunk.”
In the clip, a disheveled Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — was lying in her bed while covering her bare chest with a black blanket.
She still had on her makeup and jewelry from the night before, and her black, curly hair was in disarray. The “WAP” rapper also shared a screenshot of her direct messages with a friend, whom she told she was “throwing up” on the way to the afterparties. The friend responded that the birthday girl “drank the whole” bottle of Hennessy cognac.
Noticeably missing from Cardi’s birthday bash was her estranged husband, Offset.
PageSix reports that Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek seemingly shared a tense moment at the Balenciaga Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.
A video of the “Big Little Lies” star and Hayek, 58, emerged online over the weekend and it appears to show the former pushing the latter’s hand away when they went to pose for photos with Katy Perry.
After a photographer asked for “one more” photo, Hayek used her hands to turn Kidman — who had her back facing the cameraman — toward the flashing lights.
She then gave Perry a kiss and exchanged a few words with the “Frida” star before walking away. It’s not clear what the Australian actress, 57, and Hayek said to each other, but after Kidman walked away, Hayek said, “Yes please. Advice.”
Someone — presumably Kidman — then said, “You don’t need it,” to which Hayek replied, “I do.” Hayek then posed for some photos with Perry, who seemed more into the photo shoot.Kidman was seen wearing a black turtleneck dress with sheer tights, stilettos and sunglasses, while Hayek wore a black dress with a plunging neckline.
Kidman and Hayek’s reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. This was the first time Kidman had been seen in public since her mother's death in early September.
PageSix reports that T.J. Holmes had to quit participating in the Chicago Marathon after suffering an injury that left him in an ambulance on Sunday.
The former “GMA3” co-host was running the annual race with his girlfriend, Amy Robach, when he had to leave around mile 21. Holmes posted a picture of himself in his marathon gear while lying down in a stretcher as an emergency medical technician treated him.
“So, this happened. Full story to come,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtag #DNF, which stands for “did not finish.”
We hope that Holmes recovers soon!
PageSix reports that Andrew Garfield and his “witch” girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas, have broken up. The self-proclaimed “philosopher” confirmed the news on Instagram Saturday after a fan inquired about their relationship in the comments section of a recent post.
“Are you still dating Andrew Garfield?” the fan questioned. “If so, tell him I’m a fan of him, please. Thank you.”
“We broke up months ago,” Tomas, 42, responded. “But I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.” Garfield, 41, and Tomas’ relationship dates back to March when they were spotted with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu, Calif.
Photos obtained by Page Six showed the couple unable to keep their hands off each other as they held hands and hugged while at Zinqué restaurant. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that the “Hacksaw Ridge” star and the spiritual mentor’s romance was new and he “appreciates the fact that Kate is very different from other women he’s dated.”
During an interview with the Times, Tomas, a self proclaimed witch, explained that the art of seduction is “not about magic spells or manipulation.” “It has got nothing to do with how perfect their teeth are — thank you, Reddit — or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty,” she explained.
“People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that.”
