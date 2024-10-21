5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix says that P!nk announced that the next four dates on her Summer Carnival Tour have been postponed. The “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker revealed the news via Instgram Saturday morning.
“Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines,” she said in a statement. “I’m so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid.” She added “more info” would be available soon.
“Thank you for your understanding. I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon,” she concluded. “Sending love and health to you all.” The “So What” singer, 45, was originally expected to perform in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday and Sioux Falls, SD, on Monday.
A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The postponed shows come just months after the “Trustfall” singer canceled a concert in July after coming down with an undisclosed illness.
“I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow,” the pop star wrote via Instagram.
“I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel,” she added. Hopefully P!nk recovers soon!
PageSix reports that Kathy Griffin admits her divorce from Randy Bick has left her “heartbroken.” “The divorce is what’s kicking my ass mentally,” she exclusively tells Page Six. “I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.”
She adds, “I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility.”
Despite feeling heartbroken, Griffin says there are no hard feelings between the pair. “I know it’s cliché,” she tells us. “I wish him the best. I hope he meets somebody else. He just wasn’t the right guy for me. But he’ll be good for somebody else.” The comedian, 63, filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick in December 2023.
PageSix reports that Jason Kelce seemingly caught some shut-eye during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami on Friday night. His former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen took a photo of the retired NFL star, 36, sitting down with his eyes closed while the concert was taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium.
The comments section was filled with people trolling Kelce for apparently falling asleep at the concert. “Is he sleeping lol,” one person wrote, while another added, “He’s just resting his eyes lmao.” A third chimed in, “Them Kelce boys really can sleep anywhere lmao.”
A fourth user referenced how the former Philadelphia Eagles center has a habit of catching Z’s in public, as he also fell asleep at the bar during his first date with wife Kylie Kelce. “Reliving his first date night with Kylie. So romantic. Good luck carrying him,” the person wrote.
PageSix reports that Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea Belle O’Donnell was arrested for child neglect and possession of drugs after police reportedly found her 11-month-old son near a m$th pipe last month.
The 27-year-old was charged on Sept. 17 with four felony counts of maintaining a dr@g trafficking place, child neglect, possession of m@thamphetamine and THC.
She was reportedly also hit with two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and possession of illegally obtained prescription dr@gs.
Chelsea was arrested and charged after officers visited her home in Marinette, Wisc., on Sept. 10 due to a dispute she had with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund, that promoted her to call police, the docs state.
While on the phone, dispatchers could reportedly hear a woman telling another person to “get the hell away.” Upon arrival, police noted Chelsea’s pupils were “dilated” and that she “was not being honest whatsoever.”
The officer who documented the visit also said he had been called to the home for a “similar incident” weeks prior and experienced the same situation.
PageSix reports that Zayn Malik has postponed the US leg of his tour over the heartbreaking loss of fellow One Direction member Liam Payne.
“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway To The Sky Tour,” the musician wrote on his Instagram Story Saturday.“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates.”
He concluded, “Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”
