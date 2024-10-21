5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix says that P!nk announced that the next four dates on her Summer Carnival Tour have been postponed. The “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker revealed the news via Instgram Saturday morning.

“Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines,” she said in a statement. “I’m so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid.” She added “more info” would be available soon.

“Thank you for your understanding. I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon,” she concluded. “Sending love and health to you all.” The “So What” singer, 45, was originally expected to perform in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday and Sioux Falls, SD, on Monday.