5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Matthew Perry's mother has been reflecting on her son’s death. Suzanne Morrisson told Dateline, “I’m a very lucky woman, but there was one glitch, there was one problem that I couldn’t, I couldn’t conquer it,” Suzanne said while her voice cracked and she started to tear up. “I couldn’t help him.”
Suzanne got emotional later on in the interview when thinking about Perry’s battle with addiction for decades prior to his death and his struggle to get sober. “The one thing I have to learn [is] very hard to do, and that’s … You got to stop blaming yourself, because it tears you up,” she admitted while her voice started to break.
Suzanne and Keith –– who have been married since 1981 –– recalled getting the phone call on Oct. 28, 2023 that the “Friends” actor had died.
“Somebody called Suzanne, and he just said, ‘Matthew’s dead,'” Keith said, and Suzanne chimed in that the person on the phone said, “‘Matthew’s dead. Your son is dead.'”
The couple also reflected on Perry’s life and how he had a “light up the room personality,” but struggled with his own thoughts, as well.
“I think that he was also very lonely in his soul,” Suzanne said, while Keith added that his stepson was “an insecure, often very sad guy.”
PageSix reports that Adele broke down in tears when she spotted Celine Dion sitting in the audience at her Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum Theater in Caesars Palace on Saturday. Per a video posted to social media, the British pop star was roaming amongst the crowd while singing her 2015 hit “When We Were Young” when she came across Dion.
Immediately, Adele, 36, stopped singing and was visibly overwhelmed with emotion, as she went in to hug the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress, 56, who was seated with her 14-year-old twin sons twins, Nelson and Eddy.
The crowd cheered watching the two music icons embrace each other while crying and exchanging a few words.
Dion warmingly grabbed the “Hello” singer’s hand, held it to her face and kissed it before they went their separate ways. The embrace came admist Dion's battle with stiff person syndrome.
PageSix reports that The “About Damn Time” singer dressed up as a box of Ozempic for the spooky holiday after denying that she took the medication to lose weight.
On Saturday, Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared several posts on Instagram of her costume, which featured a white-and-red rectangular box with her stage name written across it in black letters. “Need self love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt, gain confidence,” was written next to the pop star, who had measuring tape tied around the waist of the costume.
“Side effects include: A smile on your face and a pep in your step,” she added. The four-time Grammy winner also posed alongside a person in a blow-up suit of “South Park” character Eric Cartman to poke fun at the comedy, which targeted her in an episode called "The End of Obesity" back in May.
Internet users were quick to criticize her. One wrote, "Amen to that. Another self absorbed, arrogant and entitled bully that crys victim." Another added, "She's lazy, and now she just won't go away."
Kate Beckinsale’s fans shared concern for the actress after she posted photos of the injuries she suffered while filming her new movie “Canary Black.”
Kate took to Instagram on Saturday, the “Underworld” star shared images of various bruises on her hand and arm, several scrapes on her arms and knees and a few busted fingers.
“Kicking impeccably chic a$$,” she captioned the post. “And a couple of close ups doesn’t half hurt lol.”
On her Instagram Stories, the actress, 51, also shared a photo of herself seemingly wearing a back brace. Fans were quick to share their concern for the actress in her comments as one follower asked her, “Why are you all bruised up?”
“The question is, which part of the body was not demolished,” another wrote. “Damn you’re covered in bruises, I hope nothing broken and a spoiler for a new movie?” someone else asked Beckinsale, while a different commenter wrote, “OMG… Those bruises… those x-rays!”
PageSix reports that Solange Knowles has opened up about her “debilitating” battle with multiple autoimmune disorders.
The “Losing You” singer revealed in the comment section of musician Shaun Ross’ Instagram post about his postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis that she also suffers from the chronic condition, as well as Sjögren’s syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) since 2018.
“Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS !” Beyoncé’s younger sister penned.
Knowles, 38, then gave a shoutout Dysautonomia International, a non-profit that “seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders through research, physician education, public awareness and patient empowerment programs,” according to its website.
“The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty!” she raved.
Page Six had reached out to her reps for further comment but did not immediately hear back.
