5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Matthew Perry's mother has been reflecting on her son’s death. Suzanne Morrisson told Dateline, “I’m a very lucky woman, but there was one glitch, there was one problem that I couldn’t, I couldn’t conquer it,” Suzanne said while her voice cracked and she started to tear up. “I couldn’t help him.”

Suzanne got emotional later on in the interview when thinking about Perry’s battle with addiction for decades prior to his death and his struggle to get sober. “The one thing I have to learn [is] very hard to do, and that’s … You got to stop blaming yourself, because it tears you up,” she admitted while her voice started to break.

Suzanne and Keith –– who have been married since 1981 –– recalled getting the phone call on Oct. 28, 2023 that the “Friends” actor had died.