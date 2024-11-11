5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Taylor Swift’s fans jokingly called out the pop star for saying she could not make the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards — while she was spotted attending Travis Kelce's game.
After Swift and Post Malone won the award for best video for their “Fortnight” collaboration Sunday, the network played a prerecorded acceptance speech in which the “Lover” singer said in part, “I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight.”
The footage aired at night in the UK, where the ceremony was held, but it was still the afternoon in Kansas City, Mo., where Swift was watching Kelce’s team defeat the Denver Broncos 16-14.
“‘I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight’ THIS LIAR,” one Swiftie wrote on X alongside a photo of Swift arriving at Arrowhead stadium with her mother, Andrea Swift on a golf cart. “calling in sick at work does not work when you’re TAYLOR SWIFT,” another wrote. “‘Coming from the Eras Tour’? More like coming from in my Chiefs era tour,” a third fan added.
PageSix reports that Jennifer Lopez is still apologizing to her fans after canceling her "This is me...Live" Tour earlier this year. During her Thursday night appearance on the “Graham Norton Show,” the “On the Floor” singer admitted she cried over the tour cancellation.
“I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done. It’s not like me to do that and when it comes up, I like to apologize to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out,” Lopez said.
The singer then shared a “touching” story about a fan who told her he bought tickets to see her. After telling him “I’m so sorry” for her decision to cancel, the fan told her, “‘Don’t say sorry. We love you,'” she recalled. “I started crying right away,” Lopez added.
The fan who had the interaction with the pop star also happened to be in the audience for the show’s taping. Upon realizing, Lopez quickly got out of her seat to hug the fan, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.
“I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly. It’s very hard for me to cancel. I’ve never done that before,” Lopez told the fan. He then told the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, “We understand.”
The “Atlas” star then rejoined the rest of the guests on the couch, where she joked, “I’m holding it together.”
PageSix reports that Ariana Grande’s fans are expressing their anger after the Grammy awards snubbed the singer in the 2025 nominations.
The singer released her 7th album, "Eternal Sunshine," in March after a three-year hiatus. The long-awaited album featured hits like, “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for your Love).” Despite the album breaking records and Grande being praised over her vulnerability, the Grammys didn’t include the album or any of the songs in their main categories, such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year or Song of the Year.
The “Eternal Sunshine” album did earn a spot in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, while “Yes, And?” snagged a nomination in the Best Dance Pop Recording category. Grande, 31, received one final nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her remix song, “This Boy is Mine” with Brandy and Monica.
Shortly after the nominations were released on Friday, Grande’s fans took to social media to share their outrage for both “Eternal Sunshine” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for your Love)” getting snubbed.
“ariana grande, one of the few artists to almost entirely write, produce, and sing for her life on a personal, astonishingly constructed concept album. was once again, snubbed,” one person shared on X.
“eternal sunshine is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year and the ONLY this year to have multiple #1 singles and still didn’t get an Album of the Year nominations the #GRAMMYs remain rigged,” another user put on X.
“ariana grande not getting nominated in the main categories is a JOKE. eternal sunshine and we can’t be friends were snubbed #GRAMMYs,” someone wrote on X.
PageSix Khloé Kardashian is being slammed by fans for making her Instagram post about niece Dream's birthday “all about her.” Over the weekend, the “Kardashians” star shared a carousel of pictures from the young girl’s soccer-themed birthday bash.
“My Dreamy Dream Turned 8 today!!!!!! Silk God Corey continued to be a birthday legend!!!!! The two birthday warriors! What a fun day ” she captioned the post on Sunday, also giving a shout-out to mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who turned 44 on Nov. 10.
However, fans were confused by the mom of two’s photo choices, as she shared more pics of herself and her own kids — True, 6, and Tatum, 2 — than she did of Dream. “What a clown, making her [niece’s] day all about her. You can’t even tell what she’s celebrating, based on these pics, its all about her,” a netizen wrote in the comments section of Kardashian’s post.
“It’s Dreams birthday and there are [more] pictures of Khloe and that boy then (sic) there are of Dream,” added another.
“This is all kind of sad, mom wanting all the attention, all the pictures being taken of mom, mom making the stupid looking duckfaces all the time.. this is a children (sic) birthparty (sic) right???” commented a third user. A fourth fan wrote, “how to make Dreams birthday about me,” while another added, “A child’s birthday is not the day to make it about yourself.”
Several other fans blasted the Good American co-founder for wearing a Balenciaga soccer jersey dress after the brand’s controversial campaign featured young children holding teddy bears clad in BDSM gear. “The casual Balenciaga promo doesn’t sit right with me,” wrote one person, while another added, “Balenciaga? that’s crazy work wearing a brand that se%ually exploited children to a child’s birthday.”
PageSix reports that a woman peed in the middle of the concert pit at the Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour stop at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night.
“Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out when all of a sudden … A random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor,” a TikTok user captioned a video on Sunday.
The user also shared that the woman was “squatting” for a while, but everyone “thought it was because she was tired.”
However, she claimed one girl was “crying” because she claimed she was peed on ahead of the show and would smell like urine throughout the concert. She also included clips of concertgoers talking to security and a worker cleaning up the mess.
