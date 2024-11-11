5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Taylor Swift’s fans jokingly called out the pop star for saying she could not make the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards — while she was spotted attending Travis Kelce's game.

After Swift and Post Malone won the award for best video for their “Fortnight” collaboration Sunday, the network played a prerecorded acceptance speech in which the “Lover” singer said in part, “I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight.”

The footage aired at night in the UK, where the ceremony was held, but it was still the afternoon in Kansas City, Mo., where Swift was watching Kelce’s team defeat the Denver Broncos 16-14.

“‘I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight’ THIS LIAR,” one Swiftie wrote on X alongside a photo of Swift arriving at Arrowhead stadium with her mother, Andrea Swift on a golf cart. “calling in sick at work does not work when you’re TAYLOR SWIFT,” another wrote. “‘Coming from the Eras Tour’? More like coming from in my Chiefs era tour,” a third fan added.