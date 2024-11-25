5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Ben Affleck is looking depressed lately. Recent photos reveal that the actor is giving his razor a break. The “Batman” star was photographed sporting a bushy beard Sunday while driving around Los Angeles.

Affleck, 52, wore a blue sweater with the sleeves pushed up as he smoked a cigarette with his front windows rolled down. The actor’s solo outing came ahead of his first Thanksgiving since his split from Jennifer Lopez.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, which was the second anniversary of the former couple’s extravagant Georgia wedding ceremony. Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26, confirming rumors that their marriage had been on the rocks for several months, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

