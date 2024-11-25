5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Ben Affleck is looking depressed lately. Recent photos reveal that the actor is giving his razor a break. The “Batman” star was photographed sporting a bushy beard Sunday while driving around Los Angeles.
Affleck, 52, wore a blue sweater with the sleeves pushed up as he smoked a cigarette with his front windows rolled down. The actor’s solo outing came ahead of his first Thanksgiving since his split from Jennifer Lopez.
The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, which was the second anniversary of the former couple’s extravagant Georgia wedding ceremony. Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26, confirming rumors that their marriage had been on the rocks for several months, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.
PageSix reports that Dax Shepard revealed that his daughter Lincoln shaved his back, and that he’s saving the hair for a sweater. The Armchair Expert podcast host revealed Monday that he is “making cashmere now” while guest Anna Kendrick took a bathroom break.
The “Punk’d” alum, 49, announced that he has “a million tiny little hairs” on his back that he noticed in his reflection at the gym.
“I hate them. So then I was complaining about them and Lincoln said, ‘Do you want me to shave your back?'” Shepard explained of his and wife Kristen Bell’s 11-year-old. “And I said, ‘I would love that.’
“And Lincoln shaved my entire back,” the actor continued, adding that when he went to throw away the “little tiny pile of hair,” he noticed it was the “softest” thing he has ever left. After Lincoln and her sister Delta felt the hair, they “all agreed” it was similar to cashmere.
One netizen wrote, "Dax just gets weirder and weirder." Another wrote, "Honestly. Ew. What is up with this family." Another joked, "I'll never wear a sweater again."
PageSix reports that Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans for making a “mockery” of religion after she posed “half-naked” while wearing rosary beads. On Friday, the mom of four shared snaps of herself posing in an all-white set from her Skims collaboration with Dolce & Gobanna.
Kardashian wore a cotton bra($84) and cotton shorts ($78) and a pair of lace leggings for the look. She accessorized with rosary beads and a cross around her neck and wore her long, black tresses straight with a middle part.
Several fans expressed their distaste for the pictures, especially due to the use of the prayer beads. "I don’t feel right with a rosary and this type of photo shoot," commented one person on Kardashian’s Instagram post. "Why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half n@ked?" added another. Another wrote, "This is just inappropriate and offensive."
PageSix reports that Jay Leno recently injured his face after a bad fall. The former “Tonight Show” host, 74, walked the red carpet for a benefit gala hosted by amfAR, a nonprofit organization for AIDS research, in Las Vegas Friday evening.
He looked dapper in a navy blue suit and matching blue dress shirt. However, his face was noticeably still banged up from his accident last weekend. Leno still has major swelling under his left eyebrow and bruises all over his forehead, eye and cheek.
He reportedly also told reporters, “I’ve got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.” However, the comedian appeared in good spirits as he gave a thumbs up to the photogs on the carpet.
Earlier this week, Leno also informed paps while out to lunch that he was doing well.
The beloved late-night host told TMZ on Monday that he had fallen down a hill that was “60 to 70 feet high” while walking to a restaurant near his hotel, the Hampton Inn in Pittsburgh.
Leno was staying in the East Coast city last weekend because he had a gig there. “I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye,” he explained of the incident.
PageSix reports that Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson will reportedly be focusing on family time together during the holidays despite rumors of their separation.
“Jessica and Eric plan on being all together for the holidays with the kids,” an insider told PageSix. The pop star and the ex-athlete will be gathering around the same Christmas tree this year despite recent reports that they are living separately.
Another insider told the outlet last week that Simpson and Johnson are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible” and that they are “still figuring things out.” “They are both really committed to the wellbeing of the kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them,” the insider said.
Another source claimed that Simpson is “heartbroken” and that navigating their reported split has been “an incredibly difficult time.”
Speculation of the duo’s impending divorce has been swirling for months due to eagle-eyed spies taking note of Simpson posting pictures without her wedding ring. Last week, Johnson added fuel to the fire when he stepped out for a walk with his parents without his wedding band.
For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.