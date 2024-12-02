5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Kate Winslet got emotional while recalling what it was being “ridiculed” for her weight and having to call out fat-shamers when she was younger.
During a 60 minutes interview that aired on Sunday, the “Titanic” actress was asked about the extreme criticism she faced for her appearance growing up, including one interviewer saying it looked like she was “melted and poured” into a red carpet gown.
“It was absolutely appalling,” Winslet recalled. “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”
The interviewer asked if she ever got “face-to-face” with any of the critics, to which Winslet confirmed that she had.
“I let them have it,” Winslet, 49, said while her voice got quiet. “I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment, because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad.”
The “Mare of Easttown” actress got emotional later on in the sit-down when the interviewer asked Winslet about a drama teacher once telling her that she’d have to “settle for the fat girl parts.”
It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you –– just quietly,’” she said. Winslet further addressed the beauty standards in Hollywood and called people out for praising her and other women for not wearing makeup and showing their age with different roles.
“People say, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You didn’t wear any makeup.’ You know, ‘You had wrinkles.’ Do we say to the men, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You grew a beard?’ No. We don’t,” she told the outlet.
PageSix reports that Elton John has lost his eyesight after his battle with a severe eye infection. The iconic musician, 77, made the shocking confession on Sunday night while addressing guests at Dominion Theatre in London’s West End following “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” charity gala night performance.
“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” John told the crowd, per the BBC.
The Grammy winner also credited his husband, David Furnish, for helping him throughout the ordeal. “To my husband, who’s been my rock, because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it,” John continued, per a video posted on social media. “And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!”
PageSix reports that Kacey Musgraves slammed a “Tampa b&ch” who grabbed her during her concert on Friday.
The country singer had a few choice words for the overzealous fan as she addressed the audience at her show in Hollywood, Fla., on Saturday night. “Last night, this Tampa b…” the country songstress said onstage, per a video shared on social media. “Y’all, I know, I know,” Musgraves continued as the crowd began booing.
“She kinda ruined it. She kinda ruined it for everybody. I thought I was gonna have to get real east Texas on her.” To prove her point, the seven-time Grammy winner, 36, then mimicked pulling off her earrings.
“Florida goes hard. It felt a little bit like when you type your name and your birth date into the ‘Florida man’ thing and then the Tampa girl popped up,” she added. The “Slow Burn” songstress was yanked by a fan in the audience as she walked through the crowd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.
A shocked Musgraves briefly stopped her performance to address the unidentified concertgoer. “What the f?” she said to the fan before continuing to walk away.
PageSix reports that Meghan Trainor revealed she can’t smile anymore after overdoing it on Botox. “I got too much Botox and I need help!” the “No” singer admitted during an episode of her "Working it" podcast alongside her brother Ryan Trainor and husband, Daryl Sabara.
“I messed up! I’ve had Botox a handful of times … just on my forehead,” she said, explaining she decided to experiment in another area of her face.
Meghan, 30, confessed that someone persuaded her to get a “lip flip” to make her upper lip look fuller. “Someone convinced me with my little lips … that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true,” she said.
“Also, I cannot smile anymore,” the pop star continued. “Look, this is as big as I can smile. … Everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.” Meghan then showed a photo of herself holding a dog at a shelter, saying, “I’m a happy person here. I’m holding a puppy.
“I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart.” Elsewhere in the episode, the “Mother” singer revealed she'll be getting implants after breastfeeding her and Sabara’s 1-year-old son, Barry.
PageSix reports Kate Middleton is reportedly “heartbroken” over a decision she and Prince William will soon have to make about Prince George’s future. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, are discussing where to send their eldest child once his time at preparatory school comes to an end.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet that Middleton wants the 11-year-old to attend a co-ed school in England so he can be with his siblings — however, her husband has different wishes.
“Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James,” Nicholl said. Middleton studied at Marlborough College in Wiltshire from 1996 to 2000.
“It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family,” Nicholl explained. According to Nicholl, William has his heart set on George attending Eton, the prestigious all-boys boarding school, where he and his brother, Prince Harry, studied.
While George is said to be excited at the prospect of attending his dad’s alma mater, Middleton is “heartbroken” at the idea and thinks the institution is too “stuffy.” But Nicholl said there’s a possibility that George will not follow in his father’s footsteps since William did not enroll at the boarding school that his father, King Charles III, attended in Scotland.
