5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Kate Winslet got emotional while recalling what it was being “ridiculed” for her weight and having to call out fat-shamers when she was younger.

During a 60 minutes interview that aired on Sunday, the “Titanic” actress was asked about the extreme criticism she faced for her appearance growing up, including one interviewer saying it looked like she was “melted and poured” into a red carpet gown.

“It was absolutely appalling,” Winslet recalled. “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”

The interviewer asked if she ever got “face-to-face” with any of the critics, to which Winslet confirmed that she had.

“I let them have it,” Winslet, 49, said while her voice got quiet. “I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment, because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad.”