5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? So are these celebs!
PageSix reports that Brandi Glanville revealed she’s been in and out of the hospital after shocking fans with a swollen-face selfie.
“What happened?” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote on X Sunday. “I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed (sic) year [and] 1/2 … spent almost every dollar I have [been] trying to figure it out.”
“Some Dr.’s (sic) say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.” Glanville, 52, sparked fan concern when she posted a photo of her disfigured face to the social media platform on Saturday.
She didn’t detail her condition but simply captioned the snap, “Sick it!” “Is that filler migration?” one fan questioned, to which another responded, “No, it’s an immune response because she’s in poor health.”
“Awwww brandi … im sooooo sorry … you’ve had nothing but hardships … sending all prayers for you …you’ll come back girl and smash it just watch,” a third commented. The reality star previously blamed Bravo for her swollen face in July, saying she was “miserable and depressed” due to their ongoing legal drama. “I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in,” she wrote alongside a selfie posted to X.
PageSix reports that Britney Spears marked turning 43 this week by declaring on Instagram: “It’s my birthday, I’m not turning 42; I’m turning 5 this year, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.” The pop icon celebrated by frolicking on the beaches of Mexico, where she feels “grounded and relaxed” by the water, according to friends.
But her bizarre instagram post including getting her actual age wrong was just the latest in a series of eccentric messages that have left fans and insiders once again fearing for the star.
“They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”
A close friend of Spears told Page Six, “Britney didn’t actually move to Mexico … she was just having fun and being silly.” People around the pop star have come to expect the eccentricities and unpredictability. “I think we’ve all learned that, when it comes to Britney’s decisions, it’s very fluid for her,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, lawyer for Kevin Federline, Spears’ second husband, said.
PageSix reports that Barry Keoghan is bashing all of the cyberbullying he has allegedly received since he and Sabrina Carpenter recently called it quits after one year of dating. “I can only sit and take so much,” the “Saltburn” star, 32, began in a lengthy statement on X Saturday.
“My name has been dragged across the internet in ways that I don’t usually respond to. I have to respond now because it’s gettin [sic] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.” Keoghan added that some of the hateful messages he’s received “no person should have to read them.”
He explained that he deactivated his account on Friday because the vitriol had become a distraction from his family and his work.
The “Bring Them Down” star said what’s being said about him are “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary” about his appearance, character, how he is as a parent, and other “inhumane” remarks. Keoghan gave further insight into some of the commentary, claiming he’s been called a “heroine baby” because of how he “grew up,” referencing his late mother Debbie Keoghan’s substance abuse issues.
The Irish actor opened up to GQ earlier this year about having to hop around between foster homes as a kid because of his mom’s struggles, sharing that she ultimately died from a heroin overdose. Barry claimed via X that people have been “intimidating” his grandmother, who helped raised him, and his 2-year-old son, Brando, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.
PageSix Kim Kardashian will be hopping around on one foot this holiday season after breaking her foot.
The SKIMS founder revealed the news of her injury via her Instagram Story on Friday, sharing a picture of her foot in a boot as she supported herself with a pair of crutches. “FML,” she captioned the image, adding an angry emoji. “Broken foot for the holidays.”
Kardashian also added the tune “Clumsy” by Fergie over the image. At the moment, it’s unclear as to how the “Kardashians” star injured herself or how long her recovery time will take. However, she was seen earlier this week wearing a pair of heels (and not much else) while riding an e-bike. So, it’s possible she ascertained the injury during her ride.
PageSix reports that Selena Gomez respectfully clapped back after Eugenio Derbez criticized her Spanish in her latest film, “Emilia Pérez.” Her reaction came after the “How to Be a Latin Lover” actor appeared in a since-deleted episode of the “Hablando de Cine” podcast and described Gomez’s Spanish-speaking abilities as “indefensible.”
“I understand where you are coming from..I’m sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given,” the actress wrote in the comment section of a podcast clip that had been reposted on TikTok. “Doesn’t take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie.”
The Mexico-born actor first shared his opinion on Gomez’s latest project during an interview with “Hablando de Cine” podcast host, Gaby Meza. “Selena is indefensible,” Derbez, 63, said, according to Variety's translation of the podcast. “I [watched ‘Emilia Pérez’] with people, and every time she had a scene, we looked at each other to say, ‘Wow, what is this?'”
According to Variety, Meza echoed his statements, however, she commended Gomez’s efforts and said she is a “very talented actress” although “Spanish is not her main language, not her secondary or fifth.” “I feel like she doesn’t know what she’s saying,” Meza added. “If she doesn’t know what she’s saying, she can’t give her acting any nuance.”
Gomez, 32, speaks both Spanish and English in the film — which also stars Zoe Saldana — and earned a standing ovation at the Cannes Festival in May.
