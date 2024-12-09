5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Brandi Glanville revealed she’s been in and out of the hospital after shocking fans with a swollen-face selfie.

“What happened?” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote on X Sunday. “I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed (sic) year [and] 1/2 … spent almost every dollar I have [been] trying to figure it out.”

“Some Dr.’s (sic) say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.” Glanville, 52, sparked fan concern when she posted a photo of her disfigured face to the social media platform on Saturday.

She didn’t detail her condition but simply captioned the snap, “Sick it!” “Is that filler migration?” one fan questioned, to which another responded, “No, it’s an immune response because she’s in poor health.”