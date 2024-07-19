5 People Having A Bad Week

Alec Baldwin has not had enough of the New Mexico legal system as he is set on going after the Santa Fe County Sheriff and the prosecutor in the 'Rust' shooting case. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the actor's lawyers put Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey on notice to save all relevant information related to Baldwin's dismissed manslaughter trial.

Alec's legal motions are similar to someone preparing to sue. The judge in Baldwin's case dismissed it after finding law enforcement concealed evidence preventing Alec from preparing his defense. Alec's attorney, Alex Spiro, made the claim that authorities intentionally concealed evidence of live ammo on the movie set which for Baldwin was a critical part of the case that could have helped him argue that the production was responsible for loose safety standards.

The judge dismissed the prosecution's case with prejudice, so it cannot be tried again. To sue and win against a prosecutor is tough as you have to prove that the prosecutors knew they had a weak case and concealed evidence to make it appear stronger. Luckily Baldwin had a strong legal team to defend him in this case, imagine what happens to people who don't?