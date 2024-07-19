5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are doing their best to have a Brat summer.
Tom Sandoval is blaming his lawyers for filing a lawsuit against his ex, Ariana Maddix, that he is now withdrawing. The "Vanderpump Rules" star took to social media Thursday to clear up the legal action he took against his ex, where he countersued her in the case Rachel Leviss, the woman he cheated on Ariana with, brought against him and Ariana alleging revenge porn. He made it clear that the case was a mistake.
Tom stated that one of his attorneys informed him about a cross-complaint and allegedly told him that his countersuit was customary, urging him to sign off on it even though he didn't fully understand it. Tom added, "In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana." With the filing being reversed, he's hoping the case is resolved much faster.
The case Tom filed alleged that Ariana made copies of Rachel's nudes from his phone and disseminated them without permission. However, with this latest legal move, it sounds like he'll voluntarily dismiss that claim soon. So now we'll never know who disseminated Rachel's nudes.
Alec Baldwin has not had enough of the New Mexico legal system as he is set on going after the Santa Fe County Sheriff and the prosecutor in the 'Rust' shooting case. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the actor's lawyers put Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey on notice to save all relevant information related to Baldwin's dismissed manslaughter trial.
Alec's legal motions are similar to someone preparing to sue. The judge in Baldwin's case dismissed it after finding law enforcement concealed evidence preventing Alec from preparing his defense. Alec's attorney, Alex Spiro, made the claim that authorities intentionally concealed evidence of live ammo on the movie set which for Baldwin was a critical part of the case that could have helped him argue that the production was responsible for loose safety standards.
The judge dismissed the prosecution's case with prejudice, so it cannot be tried again. To sue and win against a prosecutor is tough as you have to prove that the prosecutors knew they had a weak case and concealed evidence to make it appear stronger. Luckily Baldwin had a strong legal team to defend him in this case, imagine what happens to people who don't?
As we reported earlier this week Ingrid Andress had a tough night out singing the National Anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby. Ingrid admitted to being drunk for the performance, but it doesn't seem like a completely embarrassing moment. The country singer has seen a big spike in music streams following her disaster of a performance.
Officials at SoundCloud say that her song streams have gone up around 50 percent since the flop in Arlington with the most popular song being her 2019 hit "More Hearts Than Mine." The backlash from the performance has caused the artist to enter herself into rehab. Andress has dropped two albums in her young career and has won several awards including MusicRow's Song of the Year for "More Hearts Than Mine."
Priscilla Presley is suing some of her former business associates, claiming she's the victim of financial elder abuse. TMZ has obtained legal documents filed by Presley's lawyer Marty Singer, claiming Brigette Kruse and several others took advantage of her and bilked her out of more than $1 million.
Presley claims Kruse is a "con artist and pathological liar," alleging that Kruse took control of Presley's finances, forcing her into "industrial servitude." Priscilla says they met in 2021 when Brigitte ran a business selling Elvis memorabilia through an auction house, where they established a relationship allowing Brigitte to take advantage of her.
According to the lawsuit, Kruse convinced Presley her former financial advisors were incompetent, leading her into signing contracts and forming companies that allowed Kruse and her associates to receive 80% of Presley's overall income.
At the same time, Presley says that Kruse and her associates left her with minority shares in the companies they created and profited from. A prime example she cites is the biopic "Priscilla," which Presley claims money from was misappropriated by Kruse.
Actor Manny Jacinto was in Top Gun: Maverick, but all of his scenes got cut entirely, and he says it's because "it's Tom's world." Manny Jacinto was cast in the film and had lines, but you never see any of them. Manny, who is a star in the new Star Wars show, talked to GQ about his scrubbing from the TGM film, where he was clearly dejected by the lack of screen time but says he isn't surprised. Jacinto said, "Tom Cruise is writing stories for Tom Cruise."
Manny says he was flattered that his cut from the film drew public notice, but it made sense since it was clear on set that Tom and his crew had a clear vision and weren't afraid to cut anyone out. Manny explained there was a clear sense of where the film was heading, with some guys getting the spotlight while others, like him, suddenly feeling more like background actors.
Manny carefully addresses the racialized component of this, as Glen Powell and Miles Teller both solidified their A-list status with this film. Jacinto says that as an Asian American or any POC, you've got to be more vocal if you want to see your story on the big screen.