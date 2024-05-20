5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Zac Brown filed a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi. Brown claimed that a recent Instagram post on her page violated their legal confidentiality agreement.

Brown told PageSix in a statement, "After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation."

Brown continued, "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

Yazdi has yet to comment on the restraining order.

3. Sean Diddy Combs, because a shocking video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura surfaced on Friday.