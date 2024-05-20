5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Nikki Glaser, who critics say "dominated" the Netflix Roast of Tom Brady, was not pleased with Ben Affleck's performance. Glaser called Affleck's roast "cringey and awkward." She went on to say, "It was so clear he didn't prepare." Take a look!
Glaser went on to tell PageSix, "I hate to watch people bomb. His performance was lazy and self centered." Internet users agreed that Affleck bombed the performance.
One X user wrote, "Honestly, watching Ben Affleck at that roast was the first time I've ever thought 'this person should be in a conservatorship.' In fairness, I would have also thought that about Gary Busey, if I'd known the words as a kid." Another wrote, "surprised i’m not seeing more chatter about how embarrassing ben affleck was at tom brady’s roast. i am still cringing days later."
PageSix reports that Zac Brown filed a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi. Brown claimed that a recent Instagram post on her page violated their legal confidentiality agreement.
Brown told PageSix in a statement, "After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation."
Brown continued, "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."
Yazdi has yet to comment on the restraining order.
A damning video of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his ex, Cassie Ventura in a hotel was released last Friday, PageSix reports. The shocking video prompted Diddy to issue an official apology video, which was not well received. Take a look.
Internet users took to X to express their disdain for the rapper. One wrote, "Diddy is doing what every sociopath abuser does when they lack accountability. Say they 'were not in a good place.' My father did it. Stepfather did it. Most men do it. It’s a tactic used to make you believe they won’t do it again. They will. He will."
Another wrote, "Stop calling substantiated allegations rumors. It’s not a rumor that Diddy is an abuser, it’s fact." Another user added, "Diddy told us he didn’t do anything a few weeks ago and now that we’ve seen the video he’s sorry and disgusted. Please do not gaslight us."
E News reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living in separate houses and on the brink of divorce. Take a look.
Internet users have expressed the divorce rumors, "aren't shocking."
One X user wrote, "Jennifer Lopez + Ben Affleck splitting up would be the least surprising outcome of their relationship. She wants the spotlight all to herself + he doesn’t. Not to mention, all of the arguing we’ve seen going down between them but we will always have this." Another wrote, "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are so gross, man. Go. Away."
Another netizen wrote, "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage is in trouble. They’ve decided to spend more time with the person they love most… so, for now, they’ll be alone."
PageSix reports that Harrison Butker, kicker for Kansas City Chiefs, is still in trouble for his recent commencement speech at Benedictine College. Butker addressed the women in the graduating class, telling them that their "most important title should be homemaker."
Butker continued, "I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."
Butker also encouraged the male graduates to "be unapologetic in your masculinity and fight against the cultural emasculation of men."
Internet users are calling Butker a "major misogynist." One X user wrote, "I love all the men who are mansplaining their misogyny." Another wrote, "The biggest disappointment is not that people with these opinions still exist, but that someone decided he should be given a stage to spew them."
Harrison has yet to respond to the backlash.
There you have it. Five People having a Bad Monday.