5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that actress Cate Blanchett baffled fans by saying she is "middle class." Blanchett's net worth is estimated at $95 million. Cate was participating at a United Nations press conference during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Monday when she was asked about her role as a goodwill ambassador for refugee filmmakers.
Blanchett answered the question with, "I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world."
Internet users were shocked. One said, "If that is middle class I guess I must now be below the poverty line??" Another wrote, "If she’s middle class..I’m definitely in the gutter." Another netizen added, "This is so out of touch. Embarrassing for Cate."
PageSix reports that JoJo Siwa revealed she was “punched in the eye” while celebrating her 21st birthday. Siwa went on social media to film her shenanigans in a video that showcased her in a kitchen filled with bottles of liquor. The Karma singer said in the video, "It’s my 21st birthday. I’m drunk as f– right now!"
Internet users were disturbed by her behavior in the video. One wrote, "Her transition to adult hood makes my skin crawl and I don’t understand the voice she uses." Another added, "She seems insufferable." A third X user wrote, "Feeling like her childhood fame has run its course."
Former Destiny's Chid star Kelly Rowland had a hostile run-in with a security guard at Cannes Film Festival, PageSix reports. Take a look at the exchange!
Some internet users accused Rowland of lacking "class," in this interaction. "The security guard has a job to do show some class you can always wave to your so-called fans show respect you got your 2 minutes of Fame," one wrote. Another claimed, "I'm sorry Kelly but calm down? You could have handled this with more grace."
PageSix reports that Taylor Swift had a major wardrobe malfunction at her Eras Tour performance last night. Her dress came undone and security had to help her out. Take a look!
Luckily, the rest of the performance went off without a hitch!
PageSix reports that SJP's latest fashion choice has upset fans. Parker shared a picture of her hat on Monday on Instagram. The “Sex and the City” star, 59, wore a floppy gingham cloud hat by designer Maryam Keyhani.
Internet user were baffled by the shape of the hat, which some say, "looked like a pillowcase." One X user wrote, "If there’s one thing Sarah Jessica Parker is gonna do it’s wear a hat." Another netizen added, "The stylist doesn’t actually like her so they dress her that way for embarrassment." Another wrote, "She looks ridiculous."
