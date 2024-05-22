5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that actress Cate Blanchett baffled fans by saying she is "middle class." Blanchett's net worth is estimated at $95 million. Cate was participating at a United Nations press conference during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Monday when she was asked about her role as a goodwill ambassador for refugee filmmakers.

Blanchett answered the question with, "I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world."

Internet users were shocked. One said, "If that is middle class I guess I must now be below the poverty line??" Another wrote, "If she’s middle class..I’m definitely in the gutter." Another netizen added, "This is so out of touch. Embarrassing for Cate."