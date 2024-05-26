5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are having a rough one too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that rapper Nicki Minaj has been fined after being taken into police custody at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.
Dutch authorities told PageSix, "We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs." The Amsterdam police force continued, "After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey."
Sources not disclose how much Minaj was fined. Despite Nicki's run-in with the law, fans were devastated for the Hip Hop star. One X user wrote, "Thank GOD YOU ARE WHO YOU ARE. A SMART GENUINE HUMAN BEING." Another netizen wrote, "You don't deserve this treatment Nicki. You're a STAR!"
PageSix reports that Andy Cohen recently filed to dismiss Leah McSweeney’s discrimination and abuse lawsuit. Cohen told sources that her allegations that he intentionally preyed on McSweeney's alcoholism to boost ratings are "threadbare."
Cohen's filing comes three months after the ex “Real Housewives of New York” star claimed that Bravo used her history of alcohol addiction and mental health disorders to take advantage of her.
In Leah's original lawsuit, she says producers coaxed her into drinking using numerous manipulative methods. Producers, Cohen in particular allegedly wouldn't let her attend AA meetings while in production, despite her history of substance abuse.
Cohen told sources, "I know how I handled myself in certain situations, and Leah's claims are false." Other Housewives have come to Cohen's defense, saying, "Leah got famous. That's what she signed up for. No one MADE you drink."
McSweeney has yet to respond to Cohen's dismissal.
PageSix reports that Kate Middleton's battle with cancer is becoming more difficult. Middleton told British media sources that she was "done appearing in public for the remainder of the year."
A royal insider told PageSix, "I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year. The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better."
Middleton's alleged decision to go into hiding comes just months afteer rumors surrounding her disappearance dominated the internet. Netizens speculated that Kate underwent several cosmetic surgeries, including a BBL.
Prince William was furious with the conspiracy theories about his wife's health and told sources, "as she battles this disease, it's best she remain out of the public eye."
PageSix reports that Madonna, 65, and her boyfriend, 30 year old Josh Popper, recently called it quits after a year of romance. An insider told PageSix, "Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. They struggled to find time for each other during her Celerbration Tour."
Internet users don't seem too surprised by the break up. One X user wrote, "Thought these two crazy kids were going to make it. JK."
Another netizen chimed in, "Dude finally realized dating his grandmother was not the best idea." Another commented, "This news surprising no one. Trying to stay young by dating someone decades younger and getting excessive plastic surgery is pathetic."