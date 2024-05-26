5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that rapper Nicki Minaj has been fined after being taken into police custody at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Dutch authorities told PageSix, "We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs." The Amsterdam police force continued, "After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey."

Sources not disclose how much Minaj was fined. Despite Nicki's run-in with the law, fans were devastated for the Hip Hop star. One X user wrote, "Thank GOD YOU ARE WHO YOU ARE. A SMART GENUINE HUMAN BEING." ​​​​​​Another netizen wrote, "You don't deserve this treatment Nicki. You're a STAR!"

