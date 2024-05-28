5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

PageSix reports that Ben Affleck attended his daughter Violet’s high school graduation party without Jennifer Lopez. Rumors are swirling about the couple's imminent divorce. Sources report that The “Good Will Hunting” actor looked depressed as he was spotted arriving at the graduation festivities alone in Los Angeles on Memorial Day weekend.

Affleck, 51, was dressed for the occasion in a beige blazer layered over a white button-down, blue jeans and boots.

A source close to Affleck told PageSix, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."

Neither Affleck nor Lopez have commented on their alleged split.

