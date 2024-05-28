5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump Day? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Paris Hilton alarmed parents who watched a TikTok video of her swimming with her 1-year-old son, Phoenix. Internet users said that her son's puddle jumper (a child's life jacket), was on wrong. Take a look!
One user commented, "Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards." Another person chimed in, "The little life jacket is backwards. Please be careful." A third user wrote, "Okay Paris is so rich she has no idea how to be a mom. LOL."
Paris has yet to comment on the backlash.
PageSix reports that Ben Affleck attended his daughter Violet’s high school graduation party without Jennifer Lopez. Rumors are swirling about the couple's imminent divorce. Sources report that The “Good Will Hunting” actor looked depressed as he was spotted arriving at the graduation festivities alone in Los Angeles on Memorial Day weekend.
Affleck, 51, was dressed for the occasion in a beige blazer layered over a white button-down, blue jeans and boots.
A source close to Affleck told PageSix, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."
Neither Affleck nor Lopez have commented on their alleged split.
PageSix reports that Prince Harry is being, "slowly erased" from the Royal Family website, as per King Charles's request.
When Meghan Markle was ripped apart by British tabloids back in 2023, the Royals published an official statement on their site that read, "The past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment."
The statement went on to say, "Some of this has been very public, the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments. Harry is worried about Markle’s safety and deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her."
This week, it seems that the statement defending Markle has been erased from the Royal Family site, indicating that King Charles no longer wants to defend his son and daughter-in-law.
Harry has not commented on the incident.
PageSix reports that The “Saturday Night Live” alum, who is in the middle of his Prehab Tour, exited the stage at Steelhouse in Omaha, Nebraska after audience members refused to be quiet during his set. A Youtube influencer was so upset over the mishap that she released a video about the incident.
Davidson has not commented on his decision to leave the stage.
PageSix reports that as Taylor Swift finished the Portugal leg of her Eras Tour on Sunday, Travis Kelce sat courtside at the NBA playoffs in Dallas with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Basketball fans in Texas were not happy to see him.
The trio appeared on the Jumbotron during the game, with Kelce showing a shocked expression as he got relentlessly booed by audience members.
When the camera panned to Patrick and Brittany, however, fans cheered, and got even louder when the quarterback stood up to egg them on.
Kelce looked shocked at the negative reaction to his attendance.
